ETW to Hold Quarterly CEO Forum on May 4th at ASU Skysong Innovation Center

ETW and Able Aerospace CEO Lee Benson will lead the May forum, Standard Work for Leaders

-- Execute to Win (ETW) is pleased to continue our series of quarterly forums designed to share experiences and best practices regarding business optimization and leadership amongst the Phoenix valley's top C-level executives. Each forum's primary discussion topic builds upon the tools and best practices learned in previous forums, creating a solid foundation for repeat attendees.The May forum will be held at Skysong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, and will explore how to apply practical leadership application training to develop the very best leaders for your organization.ETW and Able Aerospace Services CEO, Lee Benson, explains the importance of continuous development of the leaders in your organization, "If you do not have the right approach to continuous leadership development that reinforces what causes improvements in customer experience and profitability to happen you won't get very far."Attendees of the forum will have the opportunity to network with other local executives, and learn how to establish a baseline for the success of their leaders, how to assess leadership capability, and how to conduct practical application leadership training in their own organizations.3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Registration/Refreshments4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Workshop and ForumSkysong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center1365 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257Bldg: Skysong 3Room: 130 Synergy IBusiness CasualPlease visit our event page ( https://etw- ceoforum-standardworkforleaders.eventbrite.com/ ) to register. You may also send your response to celeste.suarez@ etw.com with your name, company and title to reserve your seat.Lee Benson started his journey into driving operational excellence in 1993. He grew a 3 employee company into a world class 500+ employee aerospace company called Able Engineering & Component Services Inc. (Able), which had an unprecedented annual growth rate for the last 14 years of 20%+ CAGR on average before the company was sold to Textron Inc. in 2016. With a firm belief that culture is a main driver of successful performance and results, Lee applies these principles in his own organizations and continues to attain extraordinary results. He aims to share that success through teaching this applied methodology.ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at(http://www.etw.com/)