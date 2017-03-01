News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ETW to Hold Quarterly CEO Forum on May 4th at ASU Skysong Innovation Center
ETW and Able Aerospace CEO Lee Benson will lead the May forum, Standard Work for Leaders
The May forum will be held at Skysong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, and will explore how to apply practical leadership application training to develop the very best leaders for your organization.
ETW and Able Aerospace Services CEO, Lee Benson, explains the importance of continuous development of the leaders in your organization, "If you do not have the right approach to continuous leadership development that reinforces what causes improvements in customer experience and profitability to happen you won't get very far."
Attendees of the forum will have the opportunity to network with other local executives, and learn how to establish a baseline for the success of their leaders, how to assess leadership capability, and how to conduct practical application leadership training in their own organizations.
Event Details:
Schedule:
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Registration/
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Workshop and Forum
Location:
Skysong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center
1365 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Bldg: Skysong 3
Room: 130 Synergy I
Attire:
Business Casual
RSVP:
Please visit our event page (https://etw-
About The Speaker
Lee Benson started his journey into driving operational excellence in 1993. He grew a 3 employee company into a world class 500+ employee aerospace company called Able Engineering & Component Services Inc. (Able), which had an unprecedented annual growth rate for the last 14 years of 20%+ CAGR on average before the company was sold to Textron Inc. in 2016. With a firm belief that culture is a main driver of successful performance and results, Lee applies these principles in his own organizations and continues to attain extraordinary results. He aims to share that success through teaching this applied methodology.
About ETW
ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com (http://www.etw.com/)
Contact
Celeste Suarez
Execute to Win
***@etw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse