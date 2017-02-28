 
Industry News





PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert for Monday, March 6, 2017

PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The ten most active stocks trading with high volume and above $0.01 per share on the OTCBB exchange, as listed at PennyPicks.com, end of day for Monday, March 6, 2017 are:

Regen BioPharma Inc (RGBP): Last: 0.06, Change: -11.76%, Volume: 263.82k

Orbital Tracking Corp (TRKK): Last: 0.0235, Change: 4.44%, Volume: 244.04k

XFIT Brands Inc (XFTB): Last: 0.09, Change: -18.18%, Volume: 200.53k

Canadian Zinc Corp (CZICF): Last: 0.175, Change: -2.78%, Volume: 107.48k

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP): Last: 0.275, Change: 1.85%, Volume: 77.76k

Nephros Inc (NEPH): Last: 0.48, Change: 20.00%, Volume: 67.30k

Almost Never Films (HLWD): Last: 0.075, Change: 0.67%, Volume: 63.37k

Aspen Group Inc (ASPU): Last: 3.70, Change: 2.78%, Volume: 46.44k

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CALVF): Last: 1.371, Change: 0.35%, Volume: 41.80k

Intl Isotopes Inc (INIS): Last: 0.069, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 39.35k

View the most active list, message boards, stock market chat room and more at https://PennyPicks.com. Subscribe for free to the Penny Picks Newsletter and receive timely stock profiles before the market opens.

About PennyPicks.com:

Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.

