Dillinger Has Escaped – But Will He Return?
Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point Indiana hosts a weekend with renowned psychic medium Rick Hayes
Jasper, Indiana March 1st, 2017 – The historic Old Sheriff's House and Jail located in Crown Point, Indiana in association with LifesGift has announced 'A Connections Weekend with Rick Hayes' event scheduled for Friday and Saturday March 24th/25th.
"I will visit with anyone that wishes to be there in spirit" stated Rick, recently recognized as a top 25 psychic in the book 'Top 100 Psychics and Astrologers in America' and has appeared on the SYFY Network, Travel Channel, Destination America, Chiller Channel, Sirius XM Radio, and other media.
"Visiting a location with history is a connection to history" Rick also shared.
The weekend event will include an overnight investigation of the Old Sheriff's House and Jail on Friday evening, a workshop and tour on Saturday, and a Connections (psychic medium readings in a group format) Gallery with Rick on Saturday evening.
Advanced tickets for the limited attendee event are now available through SquadUp, the exclusive ticket distributor for Rick Hayes events.
For Tickets, visit: https://www.squadup.com/
For more information contact LifesGift Seminars at 812-556-0263. To schedule Rick for media interviews, contact Rhonda at mediarelations@
About LifesGift
Established in 2003, LifesGift is the official representative for Psychic Medium/Life Consultant Rick Hayes.
· Website: www.lifesgift.com
