 
News By Tag
* Rick Hayes
* Psychic Medium
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jasper
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Dillinger Has Escaped – But Will He Return?

Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point Indiana hosts a weekend with renowned psychic medium Rick Hayes
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rick Hayes
* Psychic Medium
* Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Jasper - Indiana - US

Subject:
* Events

JASPER, Ind. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dillinger Has Escaped – But Will He Return?

Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point Indiana hosts a weekend with renowned psychic medium Rick Hayes

Jasper, Indiana March 1st, 2017 – The historic Old Sheriff's House and Jail located in Crown Point, Indiana in association with LifesGift has announced 'A Connections Weekend with Rick Hayes' event scheduled for Friday and Saturday March 24th/25th.

"I will visit with anyone that wishes to be there in spirit" stated Rick, recently recognized as a top 25 psychic in the book 'Top 100 Psychics and Astrologers in America' and has appeared on the SYFY Network, Travel Channel, Destination America, Chiller Channel, Sirius XM Radio, and other media.

"Visiting a location with history is a connection to history" Rick also shared.

The weekend event will include an overnight investigation of the Old Sheriff's House and Jail on Friday evening, a workshop and tour on Saturday, and a Connections (psychic medium readings in a group format) Gallery with Rick on Saturday evening.

Advanced tickets for the limited attendee event are now available through SquadUp, the exclusive ticket distributor for Rick Hayes events.

For Tickets, visit: https://www.squadup.com/events/rickhayespsychicmediumevent

For more information contact LifesGift Seminars at 812-556-0263. To schedule Rick for media interviews, contact Rhonda at mediarelations@lifesgift.com

About LifesGift

Established in 2003, LifesGift is the official representative for Psychic Medium/Life Consultant Rick Hayes.

·         Website:  www.lifesgift.com

Media Contact

Rhonda Biggs

Assistant to Rick Hayes
Phone: 812-556-0263
Email address: mediarelations@lifesgift.com (mailto:mediarelations@lifesgift.com)

© Copyright 2017 LifesGift. All rights reserved.

LifesGift PO Box 356 Jasper Indiana 47547
End
Source:
Email:***@lifesgift.com Email Verified
Phone:812-556-0263
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share