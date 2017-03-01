News By Tag
CONEXPO 2017: Simplified Telematics to Manage Intelligent Equipment and the Next Gen Jobsite
CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 - The latest release of Vehicle Data System Software and Services (VDS) from STW, is targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway Telematics and helps you maximize the Next Gen Jobsite Opportunity
One of the greatest challenges for a construction industry connectivity system is the management of configuration changes in a large number of machines. STW's Vehicle Data System has addressed this challenge by creating a powerful centralized configuration mechanism that provides a means to easily change the configuration of individual machines or entire fleets in an automated manner.
VDSR now manages the configuration of its data 'readers' through a central database. Configurations for CAN freestyle, J1939, CANOpen, Modbus and DBC can be created and modified at any time remotely. These configurations can then be applied to individual machines, groups of machines or entire fleets. The next time that the machine comes 'online' and communicates with the VDSR server it will be updated with the desired configuration. Thus, an entire fleet can be updated with a single click of the mouse without any additional manual effort.
VDSR also adds the powerful capability of flashing a controller with a new application program. This interactive feature allows machine developers to update vehicles in the field with controller enhancements or bug fixes at any time and in any location, making VDS-R a key part of the Next Gen Jobsite. This feature works with STW's complete range of off highway controllers.
To make the most of equipment intelligence, VDSR has the capability to access the most recent log files from any vehicle remotely without being connected to the telematics device. The most recent log files from each vehicle are automatically uploaded to the VDSR server whenever the device is connected to the server. These files are available for download by remote users at any time.
CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 is being held this year in Last Vegas, NV from March 7 – 11, 2017. STW is at Booth S82806 in South Hall 4 from March 7 to March 11 in Las Vegas, NV
