 
News By Tag
* Conexpo 2017
* Conexpo Next Gen Jobsite
* Telematics Can Bus Controller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norcross
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

CONEXPO 2017: Simplified Telematics to Manage Intelligent Equipment and the Next Gen Jobsite

CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 - The latest release of Vehicle Data System Software and Services (VDS) from STW, is targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway Telematics and helps you maximize the Next Gen Jobsite Opportunity
 
 
CONEXPO 2017 Telematics - VDS Remote
CONEXPO 2017 Telematics - VDS Remote
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Conexpo 2017
Conexpo Next Gen Jobsite
Telematics Can Bus Controller

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Norcross - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

NORCROSS, Ga. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Peachtree Corners, Ga.  CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 Tech Experience features the Next Gen Jobsite covering Intuitive Equipment and Connected Intelligence. How can you cost effectively make the most of the opportunity? The latest release of Vehicle Data System Software and Services (VDS) from STW, a premier manufacturer of off highway controllers, sensors and telematics, is targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway Telematics. STW's VDS-Remote offers a complete best-of-breed solution for local and remote connectivity, diagnostics and analytics. STW is at Booth S82806 in South Hall 4 from March 7 to March 11 in Las Vegas, NV

One of the greatest challenges for a construction industry connectivity system is the management of configuration changes in a large number of machines.  STW's Vehicle Data System has addressed this challenge by creating a powerful centralized configuration mechanism that provides a means to easily change the configuration of individual machines or entire fleets in an automated manner.

VDSR now manages the configuration of its data 'readers' through a central database.  Configurations for CAN freestyle, J1939, CANOpen, Modbus and DBC can be created and modified at any time remotely.  These configurations can then be applied to individual machines, groups of machines or entire fleets.  The next time that the machine comes 'online' and communicates with the VDSR server it will be updated with the desired configuration.  Thus, an entire fleet can be updated with a single click of the mouse without any additional manual effort.

VDSR also adds the powerful capability of flashing a controller with a new application program.  This interactive feature allows machine developers to update vehicles in the field with controller enhancements or bug fixes at any time and in any location, making VDS-R a key part of the Next Gen Jobsite. This feature works with STW's complete range of off highway controllers.

To make the most of equipment intelligence, VDSR has the capability to access the most recent log files from any vehicle remotely without being connected to the telematics device.  The most recent log files from each vehicle are automatically uploaded to the VDSR server whenever the device is connected to the server.  These files are available for download by remote users at any time.

You can find additional information on VDS-R including screen shots at : http://www.stw-technic.com/products/teleservice/vehicle-d...

You can find out more about other products on display at STW's dedicated CONEXPO 2017 page - http://www.stw-technic.com/company/news-and-events/conexp...

CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 is being held this year in Last Vegas, NV from March 7 – 11, 2017. STW is at  Booth S82806 in South Hall 4  from March 7 to March 11 in Las Vegas, NV

About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas.  STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com) is also in the forefront of developing and prototyping electrification technologies – inverters, generators and motors, battery management systems – for mobile applications.

Contact
Dale Albee
***@stw-technic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stw-technic.com Email Verified
Tags:Conexpo 2017, Conexpo Next Gen Jobsite, Telematics Can Bus Controller
Industry:Construction
Location:Norcross - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
STW Technic PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share