 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Columbus
* Ohio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Carrying Coal to Columbus: Mining in the Hocking Valley

Authors David Meyers, Elise Meyers Walker, & Nyla Vollmer will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
Columbus
Ohio

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
Events

COLUMBUS, Ohio - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Carrying Coal to Columbus: Mining in the Hocking Valley

Authors David Meyers, Elise Meyers Walker, & Nyla Vollmer will be available to sign copies of book

Carrying Coal to Columbus: Mining in the Hocking Valley is an addition to The History Press. This book is written by local authors David Meyers, Elise Meyers Walker and Nyla Vollmer.

As early as 1755, explorers found coal deposits in Ohio's Hocking Valley. The industry that followed created towns and canals and established a new way of life. The first shipment of coal rolled into Columbus in 1830 and has continued ever since. In 1890, the United Mine Workers of America was founded in Columbus. Lorenzo D. Poston became the first of the Hocking Valley coal barons, and by the start of the twentieth century, at least fifty thousand coal miners and their families lived and worked in Athens, Hocking and Perry Counties.

Authors David Meyers, Elise Meyers Walker and Nyla Vollmer detail the hard work and struggles as they unfolded in Ohio's capital and the Little Cities of Black Diamonds.

Highlights from the book include:

·         In recognition of its value, lumps of coal came to be called "black diamonds."

·         For more than 130 years, an underground mine fire has been burning at New Straitsville.

·         In 1890, the United Mine Workers of America was founded in Columbus.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

3280 Tremont Road

Columbus, OH 43221

When:  Sunday, March 12th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Columbus, Ohio
Industry:Publishing
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share