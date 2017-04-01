News By Tag
2017 Spring Inspired Home & Garden Expo on April 1 and 2, 2017!
This year's event will have many new surprises and feature an array of fascinating and useful Home and Garden Exhibits, Daily Seminars, Live Chef Demos, Shopping, and Charity Partners as well as Expo Sponsors. Stop by for a few hours and discover the very best in home-improvement products, advice and inspiration.
Spring is a great time to evaluate your home and begin to initiate home renovation projects so you'll be ready to enjoy summer entertaining with family and friends. It's also definitely a great time Get Inspired! Start by visiting the Inspired Home Expo to plan your home improvement and landscaping vision and meet trusted experts who can make it a great reality. Unleash your creativity and create a true sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate in your beautiful home.
Be sure to bring all of your home improvement ideas and remodeling projects to the Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey. Experts at the Monterey Home Expo are there to answer all of your questions and help you get started.
The Inspired Spring Home Expo exhibitors will include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, closet organizers, landscape designers, painters, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, fireplaces, and much more, most based in Monterey County!
At a Glance:
· Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
· Sunday, April 2, 2017 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
· Free to all attendees!
· The Spring 2017 Inspired Home Expo of Monterey will feature a full weekend of activities for homeowners plus the latest remodeling, landscaping and home accessory trends and tips.
· Educational home improvement seminars by local professionals, cooking demos, local charity partners and more.
·Special Guest Appearance Jake Reisdorf, founder of Carmel Honey Company.
Jake Reisdorf is the chief beekeeper and owner of Carmel Honey Company, which he started as part of a school project where his teacher assigned professions to each student and directed them to research the profession and build a presentation on it. While researching his assigned profession of website designer, Jake, 11 years old at the time, decided to take it one step further and actually create a real website. At that time, Jake had taken one beekeeping class with his Dad and thought it would be cool to design a website about honey bees. Not only did Jake get an "A" on the project, but it inspired him and spurred him to start Carmel Honey Company. That was four years ago.
· Chef Brandon Miller of Mundaka Restaurant in Carmel will present a Taste of Spain Cooking Seminar.
· Additional informative and fun free seminars will be available both days during the Spring 2017 Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey (full schedule coming soon on http://www.inspiredexpos.com/)
· The Grand Prize for attendees of the event: Stowe Contracting and Basalite are partnering and offering installation and product to create a beautiful 10' x12' patio in Artisan Flagstone with a charcoal border!
· Free parking!
· Location:
· For more information, go to InspiredExpos.com or call (831) 772-4600.
During the spring 2017 Inspired Home Expo of Monterey weekend, there will be an outstanding line-up of seminars in the home, food and garden areas that include many experts in their field. Attendees can plan their visit to the Spring 2017 Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey around many valuable remodeling workshops and home improvement seminar presentations by local experts and live chef demos and some seminars are now listed below. Updates about the seminars and the presenters will be posted on the website, InspiredExpos.com.
2017 Spring Home Expo Seminar Schedule (Full Schedule Coming Soon!)
Confirmed seminars include:
Solar Roofing Presented by Scudder Solar Energy Systems
Scudder Solar Energy Systems will discuss make solar work for their customers.
Delicious Paella Presented by Chef Brandon Miller of Mundaka
Chef Brandon Miller of Mundaka will share one of his popular Paella dishes in a cooking demonstration.
Carmel Honey Company
Jake Reisdorf , who founded Carmel Honey Company at age 13 in 2015, will share information about bees and using honey in cooking and more.
Corporate Sponsors:
· Noble Pride Roofing
· Scudder Solar Energy System
· REM Sleep Solutions
Media Corporate Sponsors:
· Monterey County Herald
· KRML Radio 102.1 FM and 1410 AM
· Times Publishing Group
Exhibitor booth and Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, go to InspiredExpos.com/
More about the Expo:
Learn from and become "inspired" by top professionals in the field. Come meet the experts from the community who can help you create a more beautiful living environment, make a space more comfortable or fix an issue in your home. The event gives you the opportunity to build relationships with the people who can help you make your dreams become reality. There's something for everyone, whether you're looking for ideas for Spring projects, inspiration or just browsing home improvements large too small. Talk with expert local home contractors that can create all your "inspired", images from your clippings and Pinterest boards, meet your Google search list face to face, and make your home improvement dreams a reality.
The free, fun and informative Spring 2017 Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 1st and 2nd at the Monterey Fair & Expo Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA. This not-to-be-missed event will feature about a hundred LOCAL home and garden professionals on site, many based in Monterey County, with all of your home project solutions. They will be available to answer all of your questions and provide expert advice for enhancing your indoor and outdoor living space.
Publicity Contacts:
Wendy Brickman (831) 633-4444 or brickman@brickmanmarketing.com
Marci Bracco (831) 747-7455 or marci@ chatterboxpublicrelations.com (mailto:marci@
