Beryl Media Takes Digital Distribution to New Heights
Backed by the same tools that major record labels and big name entertainment companies use, the new kid in the saturated digital distribution market, Beryl Media, will be the only digital distributor that offers their clients 'real' marketing.
The new company boasts 'real' marketing and promotion as an option for its clients, on its website, and also offers publishing as well. The competition in the digital distribution market will be fierce for Beryl Media, as companies like Tunecore and CDbaby already have the lion's share of that market in their pockets.
How will Beryl Media perform against an already established list of leaders within its market, no one knows, but offering marketing and promotion to its clients is a great start, especially when none of Beryl Media's competitors are offering marketing and promotion.
Beryl Media is also the only digital content distributor that distributes ebooks. You can find out more about Beryl Media by visiting them online: http://www.BerylMedia.com
