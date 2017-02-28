Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the ISA Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

ISA Expo 2017

Andy Danihel

Andy Danihel

-- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films and adhesives for the first time at booth #600 at the International Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV April 20-22, 2017."The world of printing continues to evolve towards digital and the sign marketplace is no different," states Andy Danihel, Director of Marketing for Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. "Sign manufacturers are increasingly purchasing wide-format latex, UV, and solvent inkjet printers, so it became a natural fit for Tekra to showcase our digital films for these inkjet presses at the ISA show."Tekra will be showcasing their line of JetView™ plastic films for UV inkjet, Solvent inkjet, and Latex inkjet presses. In addition, Tekra will be launching some unique digital films at the ISA Expo. "We will be focusing on educating sign manufacturers on the unique polyester and polycarbonate films we have to offer for wide-format inkjet printing. The coatings we apply to these films offer enhanced ink anchorage which is a great benefit to printers," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager - Digital Films for Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. "We will also have samples of our new digital films, with unique benefits, that we are offering in 2017 at the show for printers to evaluate. These new films will help our customers differentiate themselves from their competition while driving growth and profitability."To get a preview of these new film offerings, follow Tekra at their Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Google+ social media sites as they are announced in the upcoming weeks leading to the show. When at the ISA Expo 2017, visit Tekra at booth #600 and pick up a free sample.