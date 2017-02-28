 
News By Tag
* Digital Film
* Digital Printing
* Plastic Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Berlin
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the ISA Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

 
 
ISA Expo 2017
ISA Expo 2017
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films and adhesives for the first time at booth #600 at the International Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV April 20-22, 2017.

"The world of printing continues to evolve towards digital and the sign marketplace is no different," states Andy Danihel, Director of Marketing for Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. "Sign manufacturers are increasingly purchasing wide-format latex, UV, and solvent inkjet printers, so it became a natural fit for Tekra to showcase our digital films for these inkjet presses at the ISA show."

Tekra will be showcasing their line of JetView™ plastic films for UV inkjet, Solvent inkjet, and Latex inkjet presses. In addition, Tekra will be launching some unique digital films at the ISA Expo. "We will be focusing on educating sign manufacturers on the unique polyester and polycarbonate films we have to offer for wide-format inkjet printing. The coatings we apply to these films offer enhanced ink anchorage which is a great benefit to printers," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager - Digital Films for Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. "We will also have samples of our new digital films, with unique benefits, that we are offering in 2017 at the show for printers to evaluate. These new films will help our customers differentiate themselves from their competition while driving growth and profitability."

To get a preview of these new film offerings, follow Tekra at their Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Google+ social media sites as they are announced in the upcoming weeks leading to the show. When at the ISA Expo 2017, visit Tekra at booth #600 and pick up a free sample.

Contact
Andy Danihel
***@tekra.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tekra.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Film, Digital Printing, Plastic Film
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:New Berlin - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TEKRA, A DIVISION OF EIS, INC. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share