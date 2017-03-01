News By Tag
Mountain Air from Switzerland Garners Vital Attention
Following recent coverage by UK, US, Swiss, German, and Russian news outlets, Mountain Air from Switzerland gains global media attention for website and one-of-a-kind product.
Green told the Mirror, "Swiss and German media has gone mad about it," adding that,"Whilst it's a light-hearted idea it's actually founded on principles of good health and vitality which I am passionate about'
Although the site takes a light-hearted approach to buying a bottle of Swiss mountain air, a portion of every purchase of the sealed jars of Switzerland air is donated to World Vision, Green, and his girlfriend's favorite charity.
The pair wanted to make the business sustainable, while allowing customers to feel they are also helping others when making their purchase, with 25% of all sales going to help provide clean water to disadvantaged children and adults––so far they've been able to donate nearly $1,000 since the site's launch.
The Swiss air in offered in branded bottles costing from $97 for 500ml, $167 for one liter and $247 for three liters, worldwide shipping included. Each jar purchased comes with signed certificate of authenticity and the GPS coordinates of exactly where in the Swiss Mountains it was collected. GPS coordinates are kept private, so only purchasers will know where their jar of air was collected.
Green adds, even though I think some in Europe think I'm a bit of a crazy Brit for setting up Mountain Air from Switzerland, I'm delighted to see the crisp air of the Swiss Alps getting the attention it deserves, and to be able to bring it to people around the world."
To purchase a jar of crisp, clear air from the Swiss Alps or to learn more about Mountain Air from Switzerland, please visit: www.mountainairfromswitzerland.com.
About the founder:
John Green is an English native who made his way to Switzerland 20 years ago for work but also for the outdoor, mountain lifestyle. Now at 64 years old, Green is a wellness and fitness expert, who helps others to lead a healthy and positive life through his business Double Your Wellness. He currently resides in Basel with his girlfriend and two dogs.
Green launched Mountain Air from Switzerland in late February 2017 to make the fresh mountain air accessible to anyone, launching MountainAirfromSwitzerland.com. The website offers bottles of mountain air collected in a private location in the Swiss Alps; Switzerland is lauded as having some of the highest-rated air quality in the world.
For media inquiries regarding Mountain Air from Switzerland, individuals are encouraged to contact founder and owner John Green directly at +41 79 467 3518 or via email at johng@doubleyourwellness.com. To learn more about the company, please visit:www.mountainairfromswitzerland.com.
Owner, John Green
johng@mountainairfromswitzerland.com
