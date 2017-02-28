 
March 2017





Johnson-Belser Joins Personnel Staffing, Inc

Personnel Staffing is a Woman Owned Business since 1981. Specializing in Light Industrial, Clerical, On-site Management & Direct Hires.
 
 
cierra belser
cierra belser
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Personnel Staffing, Inc. welcomes Cierra Johnson-Belser as their new Birmingham Diversity Relations and Business Development.

Cierra is from Montgomery, AL where she attended Huntingdon College as a communications major with a minor in performing arts.  Since graduating she has worked as the outreach coordinator for the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Associate Director of Admissions for Virginia College.  At her last positon, also a woman-owned staffing firm, Cierra was the Business Development and Diversity Relations Manager for their Montgomery Alabama Location. Cierra will serve as an ambassador for the Hoover Chamber, the  program chair for the Montgomery society of human resource managers, she is also a member of the Birmingham Rotary club and sits on the Board for the Alabama Alliance for Arts Education.

Cierra's key role with Personnel Staffing Inc. will be new business development for our Birmingham Location.  Cierra will also be heading our Supplier Diversity initiative by developing national accounts through our affiliations with Organizations such as WBENC, AAMA, TAMA, and GAMA and companies that are looking to expand their diversified supplier base.

Cierra invites companies who are looking for qualified workers and applicants looking for employment to contact PSI Birmingham at 205.380.6455 or any of their locations at www.personnelstaffing.com

Contact
Aletha Pickett, Director of Human Resources
256-456-0243
***@personnelstaffing.com
Personnel Staffing, Inc.
Email:***@personnelstaffing.com Email Verified
