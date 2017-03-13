News By Tag
New Edible Cricket Farm in Margate. Seginus Farms has the best Cricket Brownie South Florida
After Patriot comeback in the Superbowl LI, edible crickets are getting closer to become part of our daily meals.
Seginus Farms, is the first sustainable food farm in Florida, and we are devoted exclusively to raised edible crickets for human consumption;
That is why Seginus Farms was created for, to generate global awareness, to help and educate people on how practicing entomophagy can make a little change by just adding this incredible insect to our life, capable of maintain a healthy life style with the nutrition that our body needs.
Most people may not know how much protein a cricket has and it is comparable to chicken, beef, and fish. Even Cleopatra ate crickets because for them was delicacy at the time. So, why not included in our everyday meal?
Here at Seginus Farms create the best quality of Cricket Protein which combined with the Moringa powder making then a very powerful meal replacement with all the nutrients and vitamins you need in one shake.
We encourage you to try these little friends every weekend at Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, FL where you can enjoy our Cricket Brownie full of protein and our best seller Old Bay Crickets. Support and follow us as we keep growing as brand offering you the finest Moringa Cricket Power Mix the healthiest shake you need.
For more information olease visit http://www.seginusfarms.com
