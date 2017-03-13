 
News By Tag
* Protein
* Healthy
* Edible
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ft. Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


New Edible Cricket Farm in Margate. Seginus Farms has the best Cricket Brownie South Florida

After Patriot comeback in the Superbowl LI, edible crickets are getting closer to become part of our daily meals.
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Now you can do that everywhere with the growth of edible insects in USA, we know that the EW factor still in our heads, but we need to keep that change on track because we are definitely getting somewhere with the raising of eating insects in our country.

Seginus Farms, is the first sustainable food farm in Florida, and we are devoted exclusively to raised edible crickets for human consumption; for us is very important to let people know that the world is changing, and we need to keep this evolution on how the food it's been processed and to be keep our health as better as we can.

That is why Seginus Farms was created for, to generate global awareness, to help and educate people on how practicing entomophagy can make a little change by just adding this incredible insect to our life, capable of maintain a healthy life style with the nutrition that our body needs.

Most people may not know how much protein a cricket has and it is comparable to chicken, beef, and fish. Even Cleopatra ate crickets because for them was delicacy at the time. So, why not included in our everyday meal?

Here at Seginus Farms create the best quality of Cricket Protein which combined with the Moringa powder making then a very powerful meal replacement with all the nutrients and vitamins you need in one shake.

We encourage you to try these little friends every weekend at Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, FL where you can enjoy our Cricket Brownie full of protein and our best seller Old Bay Crickets. Support and follow us as we keep growing as brand offering you the finest Moringa Cricket Power Mix the healthiest shake you need.

For more information olease visit http://www.seginusfarms.com
End
Source:
Email:***@seginussolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Protein, Healthy, Edible
Industry:Food
Location:Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seginus Farms News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share