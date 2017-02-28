 
Dovetail March News and Events

 
 
CHICAGO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- USA Today's 10Best Poll ranks Dovetail Brewery as the Number 4 Best New Brewery in the United States—and the votes are still being counted!
In February, USA Today announced the 20 best new breweries in the United States and included Dovetail Brewery in the list. Dovetail fans can vote for their favorite new brewery at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-brewery-2017/dovetail-brewery-chicago/. Dovetail Brewery made the first cut, which paired the list down to the top ten. As of March 1, Dovetail is ranked number 4, with 11 days of voting still to come; voting ends on March 12. Vote for Dovetail and make it the best new brewery in the United States!

B Corps Reception at Dovetail Brewery, Thursday, March 2
Dovetail Brewery will host a reception for the B Corps on Thursday, March 2. The organization is a non-profit advocacy organization that certifies for-profit companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Essentially, B Corps is to business what Fair Trade certification is to coffee and Dovetail Brewery is hoping to become Chicago's first b Corp brewery. Businesses who wish to meet member businesses and learn how to become a B Corp are encouraged to attend the event. There will be a cash bar—complete with the many Dovetail beers. More details about the event will be available soon. For more information about B Corps, please visit bcorporation.net.

Beer. Bread. Cheese. Meat. Thingy. March 25.
Not a festival, not quite a market but absolutely a great time. Dovetail Brewery will be hosting some of the tastiest artisanal local craft vendors in their taproom from noon to 5 p.m. on March 25. Stop by and create your own charcuterie board of assorted breads, cheeses and meats to accompany your favorite Dovetail beers.

Heads Up
Mark your calendars now for Dovetail's Mayfestiversary! Celebrating 365 days of Dovetail beer, Mayfestiversary is going to be one party you don't want to miss. There will be music, food trucks, beer, games, a special Maibock brew and more. Keep your eyes open and ears peeled for more information!

Monday March 27 is Michael Jackson's Birthday
What does Michael Jackson have to do with beer? Not much, but Michael James Jackson sure does! An English writer and journalist, Michael James Jackson wrote many influential books about beer and whisky, and is credited with helping start a renaissance of interest in beer and breweries worldwide, particularly in the United States, in the 1970s. He also is widely credited with popularizing the idea of beer styles. Come out and celebrate Michael James Jackson's birthday by toasting to the King of Beer with Dovetail's delicious brews.

Double Your Pleasure: Dovetail adds second brewery tour on Saturdays
Brewery tour lovers, rejoice! Due to popular demand, Dovetail has added a 1 pm. tour to its schedule on Saturdays. Stop by the brewery at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to enjoy an informative and fun tour. Tour admission is $15 which also includes your choice of three Dovetail 0.3L servings of beer.


About Dovetail Brewery
Dovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by master brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers. Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.

Taproom hours are: Tuesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Wednesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Thursday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Friday- 12 pm - 11 pm; Saturday- 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday- 10 am - 8 pm.

The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.

Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours.

See what passionate beer lovers and industry professionals are saying about Dovetail: https://www.newsline360.com/dovetailbrewery/itn/.

For more information about Dovetail Brewery, please visit the brewery's website at http://dovetailbrewery.com, their newsroom at http://www.newsline360.com/dovetailbrewery or contact Bill Wesselink or Hagen Dost by email. For additional information, call 773-683-1414.

Follow Dovetail Brewery on Twitter (https://twitter.com/dovetailbrewchi; @DovetailBrewChi)
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DovetailBrewery/)
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dovetailbrewery/)
