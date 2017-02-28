Mikey's Brings New Chocolate Chip Muffin Top to Natural Products Expo West

Better-For-You Frozen Brand Showcases Popular Line Up of Baked Goods Made with Real Ingredients at Prestigious West Coast Trade Show

--, provider of high-quality frozen products made with real ingredients, will showcase their entire line of English muffins, pizza crusts, bread and muffin tops - including the debut of their most recent flavor addition, Chocolate Chip - at Natural Products Expo West,aims to serve those with alternative dietary needs, those who shop the frozen food aisle, and health-conscious individuals by delivering wholesome serving sizes that are low calorie, low carbohydrate, and low glycemic. All of Mikey's frozen delights are gluten and grain-free multi-purposealternatives to traditional breads and grain items."We are excited to introduce our new Chocolate Chip Muffin Top, a clean and healthy spin on an old classic," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of. "It means a lot to be sampling our new addition alongside the popular Mikey's core line-up – especially in an environment of people who value real ingredients and quality food that not only tastes good, but is really good for you."Featured products include the signature English muffins available in original, cinnamon raisin and toasted onion flavors; muffin tops in double chocolate and lemon blueberry flavors; sliced bread; and a pizza crust. In addition, a chocolate chip muffin top will be joining the product line, and will be shown for the first time ever at the tradeshow. All ingredients are responsibly sourced and intended to be simplistic, like almond and coconut flour, kosher salt and non-GMO eggs, among others.Natural Products Expo West will take place March 9-11, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Anaheim Hilton, which is located at 777 Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees are invited to sample's product line at Booth #8410. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com, and for more information aboutplease visit www.eatmikeys.com.Mikey'sis a frozen food brand that provides high-quality frozen products, made with real ingredients. Everything Mikey's makes are certified gluten-free, non-GMO and Paleo, and offer an alternative to traditional breads and grain products. Featured items include the signature English muffins; muffin tops; sliced bread; and a pizza crust. Mikey's is available in over 4,500 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walmart and more. For additional information regarding Mikey's, please visit www.eatmikeys.com.