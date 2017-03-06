 
News By Tag
* Job Fair
* Help Wanted
* Hiring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Howe
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Community hiring event – explore jobs, register for prizes!

Linking Michiana's 6th Annual job fair will feature companies representing full time, part time, and seasonal positions for teens, entry level, skilled and professionals. Oldies 99.3 promoting live from the event and giving away prizes!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Job Fair
Help Wanted
Hiring

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Howe - Indiana - US

HOWE, Ind. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Linking Michiana's 6th Annual Job Fair will be held at the Michiana Event Center on S.R. 9 in Howe, Indiana on Thursday, March 30 from 11 am to 4 pm.  Companies will be representing full time, part time and seasonal jobs in Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan – eager to fill variety of hourly and salaried positions from entry level to skilled and professional.

To celebrate Maria Miller's return after an extended medical leave from Linking Michiana, she hired Oldies 99.3 to do a live radio remote. Miller adds, "This will be an enjoyable day to explore employment opportunities, network with area businesses and win some giveaways!"

This job fair is a free community event welcoming the public to meet and speak with hiring managers face-to-face to discuss current job openings and learn more about their industry.  This is an appropriate time for introductions; discuss earning potentials, benefits, requirements and exchange contact information, such as business cards and resumes.

For a positive experience, dress suitable for a job interview, bring several resumes, and pen and paper to take notes when speaking to employers. Follow up immediately with employers, for example: send a thank you email, submit an online application, or a phone call to schedule an appointment.

Throughout the past 6 years, Linking Michiana has been helping job seekers with various aspects of gaining employment, from building a resume; finding job leads; completing employment applications; and complete moral support.

Miller explains how Linking Michiana came to be, "The first part of 2010, I too was a job seeker getting nowhere, which led me to research my own letdown. When talking about my situation, I had unintentionally began helping people with their job search and modifying their resumes. My own personal failure transitioned into Linking Michiana."

For anyone needing resume assistance before the job fair, Maria Miller is at Huckleberries in LaGrange, Indiana on Wednesdays from 1 – 4 pm or email her at LinkingMichiana@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. Visit http://www.LinkingMichiana.com for more information.

Contact
Maria Miller
***@linkingmichiana.com
End
Source:
Email:***@linkingmichiana.com Email Verified
Tags:Job Fair, Help Wanted, Hiring
Industry:Human resources
Location:Howe - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 06, 2017
Linking Michiana PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share