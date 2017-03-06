News By Tag
Community hiring event – explore jobs, register for prizes!
Linking Michiana's 6th Annual job fair will feature companies representing full time, part time, and seasonal positions for teens, entry level, skilled and professionals. Oldies 99.3 promoting live from the event and giving away prizes!
To celebrate Maria Miller's return after an extended medical leave from Linking Michiana, she hired Oldies 99.3 to do a live radio remote. Miller adds, "This will be an enjoyable day to explore employment opportunities, network with area businesses and win some giveaways!"
This job fair is a free community event welcoming the public to meet and speak with hiring managers face-to-face to discuss current job openings and learn more about their industry. This is an appropriate time for introductions;
For a positive experience, dress suitable for a job interview, bring several resumes, and pen and paper to take notes when speaking to employers. Follow up immediately with employers, for example: send a thank you email, submit an online application, or a phone call to schedule an appointment.
Throughout the past 6 years, Linking Michiana has been helping job seekers with various aspects of gaining employment, from building a resume; finding job leads; completing employment applications;
Miller explains how Linking Michiana came to be, "The first part of 2010, I too was a job seeker getting nowhere, which led me to research my own letdown. When talking about my situation, I had unintentionally began helping people with their job search and modifying their resumes. My own personal failure transitioned into Linking Michiana."
For anyone needing resume assistance before the job fair, Maria Miller is at Huckleberries in LaGrange, Indiana on Wednesdays from 1 – 4 pm or email her at LinkingMichiana@
Contact
Maria Miller
***@linkingmichiana.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 06, 2017