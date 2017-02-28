Do You Have Viking In Your Blood? Portion of the Viking Map VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The people at



https://sonsofvikings.com/ blogs/vikings- tv-series/do- you-...



This map illustrates the prevalence and path of Vikings across the globe during the peak of the Viking Age (800 A.D. - 1150 A.D.). The original Vikings were Nordic and hailed from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, The Faroe Islands and The Aland Islands. Many of the earliest Viking settlements were Celtic (Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall and Brittany).



Vikings continued to travel, conquer and settle into Normandy, Europe, Russia, North America and beyond as they bravely left their homelands to seek their fortunes. They saw that Europe was being flooded with riches and they wanted to engage in trade with them (mainly Scandinavian furs) and gain wealth for themselves. Such seafaring warriors were known interchangeably as Vikings or Norsemen, feared for their predilection to raid coastal sites. According to



By the time the Viking Age came to an end after the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, they had left behind untold destruction and signs of their strength, to be sure, but also a wealth of information, stories, inscriptions, tales, weaponry and symbols that continue to impact the world today. As an example, a major cultural influence impacting millions of viewers today is the hit TV show Vikings on the History Channel.



New information continues to come to life proving that it's not just the ancestors of those from Denmark or Norway that have potential Viking blood in them (as previously assumed); Vikings actually grew and conquered their way through many countries, leaving a large and lasting impact throughout Europe and beyond.



While certainly not all people that hail from those areas of the globe are direct descendants of Vikings, a strong percentage of them do. Do YOU have Viking blood in you? Here at Sons of Vikings, all of our jewelry features symbolism from Norse Mythology, the Viking Age and the Celtic people.



We invite you to view the map here:

https://sonsofvikings.com/ blogs/vikings- tv-series/do- you-...



Media Contact

Kurt Noer

info@sonsofvikings.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12624527/1 Kurt Noer End -- The people at SonsOfVikings.com are announcing the creation of a new map that helps people discover whether they may have Viking in their blood.This map illustrates the prevalence and path of Vikings across the globe during the peak of the Viking Age (800 A.D. - 1150 A.D.). The original Vikings wereand hailed from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, The Faroe Islands and The Aland Islands. Many of the earliest Viking settlements were(Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall and Brittany).Vikings continued to travel, conquer and settle into Normandy, Europe, Russia, North America and beyond as they bravely left their homelands to seek their fortunes. They saw that Europe was being flooded with riches and they wanted to engage in trade with them (mainly Scandinavian furs) and gain wealth for themselves. Such seafaring warriors were known interchangeably as Vikings or Norsemen, feared for their predilection to raid coastal sites. According to History.com , they left their mark as pirates, raiders, traders and settlers on Britain, most of the European continents, and sections of modern-day Russia, Iceland, Greenland and Newfoundland.By the time the Viking Age came to an end after the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, they had left behind untold destruction and signs of their strength, to be sure, but also a wealth of information, stories, inscriptions, tales, weaponry and symbols that continue to impact the world today. As an example, a major cultural influence impacting millions of viewers today is the hit TV show Vikings on the History Channel.New information continues to come to life proving that it's not just the ancestors of those from Denmark or Norway that have potential Viking blood in them (as previously assumed); Vikings actually grew and conquered their way through many countries, leaving a large and lasting impact throughout Europe and beyond.While certainly not all people that hail from those areas of the globe are direct descendants of Vikings, a strong percentage of them do. Do YOU have Viking blood in you? Here at Sons of Vikings, all of our jewelry features symbolism from Norse Mythology, the Viking Age and the Celtic people.We invite you to view the map here: Source : SonsOfVikings.com Email : ***@sonsofvikings.com Tags : Viking Jewelry Industry : Apparel , Fashion , Jewelry , Shopping Location : Virginia Beach - Virginia - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

