Cultural Cuisine: Experience Mexico Lindo Cooking
Discover Culinary Tourism in Cancun with trending gourmet menus
Experience tradition and trending gourmet menus at Mexico Lindo Cooking. http://www.mexicolindocooking.com/
CEO and Executive Chef Alejandra Kauachi, a member of the international culinary association, will be participating with top Star Chefs in a signature Taco Competition at the annually acclaimed Cancun Wine and Food Festival March 17th at Secrets Resorts Maroma Beach. Join us to vote for best Tacos.
The shaded and well manicured drive at Mexico Lindo Cooking beckons Bienvenido to a cozy traditional casita tucked into an ancient jungle niche along the elegant Riviera May beaches in sunny Cancun.
Discover hands-on technique from expert chefs in private intimate classes.
https://www.youtube.com/
A five-star Tripadvisor rating ensures Mexico Lindo Cooking is culinary destination. Enjoy the best of Mexican cuisine by expert chefs in a sunny intimate atmosphere. Learn how to prepare gourmet Mexican menu amid artisanal majolica and rustic tiles.
This unique culinary experience begins with pick-up at your hotel and scenic drive. Upon arriving, enjoy a traditional Mexican breakfast with café de la olla and artisan artisan chocolate, fruits and pastries. Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete Ecological Project - totally solar powered and augmented with composted organic fertilizer. Enjoy a tour of our organic garden and return with foraged seasonings for a three hour kitchen lesson with hand-on instructions from staff chefs. Finally, the finale of your very own fiesta on our shaded veranda, a gourmet feast with cocktails and new friends. Don't forget to visit our "Tiendita" for hand-crafted talavara keepsakes whenever next preparing to fiesta with a dish from Mexico Lindo Cooking.
Discover the Mexico Lindo recipe archives for year-round inspiration.
Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture.
Contact
Alejandra Kauachi
+52 998 802 4388
info@mexicolindocooking.com
