460's Journal LLP Introduces a New Way to Experience the Metaphysical World This Is Not Your Back Alley Psychic Reading of the Old Days! MINNEAPOLIS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Forget the dimly lit rooms with the robed Psychic and the crystal ball. The old stereotypes of Patchouli aromas filling a room while a flower child attempts to predict your future are outdated. Gone is even the shroud of secrecy surrounding the participation of Psychic Services.



Their new site, scheduled to open to the general public on May 1st, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN, will provide a space of tranquility where you can meet with one or both of the two owners (Catherine and Mel LLeras) for Psychic Consultations or Aura Healing Work. Included amenities will range from take-home spa slippers available in the lounge, to a beverage bar where you can enjoy boxed water or experience prepared loose-leaf teas, to a private therapeutic room built specifically to enhance the metaphysical and/or spiritual work being carried out.



Catherine and Mel have a growing number of supporters through the work they do to elevate people - mind, body, and spirit. Their goal now, under



About 460's Journal LLP

was founded by Catherine and Mel LLeras. They are life-long students and master practitioners of Energy and Intuitive Work. Their mission is to help people become aware of, connect with, and utilize their energy to make positive changes in their lives.



Forget the dimly lit rooms with the robed Psychic and the crystal ball. The old stereotypes of Patchouli aromas filling a room while a flower child attempts to predict your future are outdated. Gone is even the shroud of secrecy surrounding the participation of Psychic Services. 460's Journal LLP lifts the Metaphysical Energy Work Industry into the modern era by merging traditional Asian teachings with contemporary spa-like style.Their new site, scheduled to open to the general public on May 1st, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN, will provide a space of tranquility where you can meet with one or both of the two owners (Catherine and Mel LLeras) for Psychic Consultations or Aura Healing Work. Included amenities will range from take-home spa slippers available in the lounge, to a beverage bar where you can enjoy boxed water or experience prepared loose-leaf teas, to a private therapeutic room built specifically to enhance the metaphysical and/or spiritual work being carried out.Catherine and Mel have a growing number of supporters through the work they do to elevate people - mind, body, and spirit. Their goal now, under 460's Journal LLP , is to break down negative stereotypes relating to their work and help more people realize the effectiveness of implementing Therapeutic Psychic Work into their lives. Tanya White of Minneapolis is one such person who utilizes their services in this way, "I had an emergency Reading with Catherine and it was so helpful. I had some hard decisions that needed to be made and her intuition was right on. Also, she knew the results of an upcoming test before I could get the results and she was right!" Catherine and Mel have found that, when people learn how to use these types of services, the benefits and positive impacts to their lives are undeniable. 460's Journal LLP was founded by Catherine and Mel LLeras. They are life-long students and master practitioners of Energy and Intuitive Work. Their mission is to help people become aware of, connect with, and utilize their energy to make positive changes in their lives.


