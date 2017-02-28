News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Service Experts of Salt Lake City Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award
Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service
Service Experts of Salt Lake City has been serving the Salt Lake City community since 1946. "We know heating and air conditioning, which is why we back up our work with our 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed,"
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check, and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the heating and air conditioning companies in Salt Lake City were able to do it."
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an "A" through "F" scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
Service Experts of Salt Lake City is located at 6867 South 700 West in Midvale, and can be reached at (801) 871-8425 or www.thompsonandsons.com. In addition to Salt Lake City, the company serves the communities of Bingham Canyon, Sandy, Tooele, Lehi, Midvale, Cedar Hills, Highland, Draper, Cottonwood Heights, West Jordan, Cedar Fort, Kearns, West Valley City, Bennion, Riverton, Taylorsville, Murray, South Jordan and American Fork.
###
About Angie's List
Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
About Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning North America
Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning locations have been serving their communities with air conditioning and heating repair, maintenance plans and new system installation for decades, and the average age of the their service centers is over 50 years. Headquartered in Plano, TX, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies with 90 locations across 29 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. Their team of NATE-certified technicians delivers expert service, repair, and installation on all brands of furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, humidifiers, and indoor air purifying systems for both the residential and commercial markets. For more information on home comfort products, services and local rebates offered by Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning, visit ServiceExperts.com.
Contact
Ariel Herr for Service Experts
***@calisepartners.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse