New Jersey's First Farm Distillery Since Prohibition Opens March 11th

Hopewell, New Jersey gets its own craft distillery on the picturesque Double Brook Farm property behind the Brick Farm Tavern
 
 
HOPEWELL, N.J. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- What do you get when you have a distillery on a farm? Some of the greatest-tasting gin & smoothest vodka, and it's being distilled right here in the Garden State. Sitting at the base of the Sourland Mountains on the scenic, sustainable Double Brook Farm property is Sourland Mountain Spirits, the newest venture of Ray Disch.

You may know Ray Disch as the co-founder of Triumph Brewing Company (Princeton, NJ), Disch Real Estate or Total Home Manager, a local handyman & home maintenance company. But his newest enterprise may be his most exciting yet. The craft distillery, located behind the Brick Farm Tavern, is coming to fruition on March 11th and will offer their first batch of vodka and botanical gin. This is New Jersey's First Farm Distillery Since Prohibition, and the team has taken every step to ensure the spirits are of the highest quality, from getting their high-tech distillery equipment all the way from Hungary to artfully crafting the spirits in small batches.

"I loved the thought of building a craft distillery in my adopted home and community, Hopewell. This area has so much to offer and we're really excited to be a part of it," said founder Ray Disch. Visitors to the Sourland Mountain region will be able to visit the distillery for tours and tastings, take home bottles & souvenirs, and visit the Brick Farm Tavern for delicious farm to table cuisine and a Sourland Mountain Spirits cocktail. There is also a craft brewery, Troon Brewing, on the property for beer lovers to tour and purchase growlers as well.

Guided tours of up to 10 people can be scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays on SourlandSpirits.com. Tours begin at 12pm and the last one starts at 4pm, each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. The tours start with a detailed description of the distilling equipment and distilling process, followed by a tasting of the spirits at the Brick Farm Tavern.

What's in store for the future? Sourland Mountain Spirits's portfolio will branch out to include rum and applejack over the next year. Sourland Mountain Spirits is a lead supporter of the Sourland Mountain Conservancy and hopes to increase tourism to the region by offering an exciting, one-of-a-kind experience to travelers and locals alike.

Sourland Mountain Spirits is located at 130 Hopewell-Rocky Hill Road in Hopewell, NJ. Learn more and schedule a tour at www.SourlandSpirits.com. Follow Sourland Mountain Spirits at @SourlandSpirits and hashtag your photos with #SourlandPilgrimage

Ray Disch
609-333-8575
***@sourlandspirits.com
Click to Share