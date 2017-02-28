 
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago to Host Young Professional's Workshop

Lunch and Learn event will provide critical job search skills to land an internship or first post-graduate career opportunity.
 
 
CHICAGO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- College students looking for a way to open doors, ace an interview, and get the offer will want to consider attending Northwestern Mutual – Chicago's Young Professional's Development Workshop on Friday, March 24th from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.  The Lunch and Learn event at the financial planning firm's downtown Chicago office will teach students critical job search skills to help land an internship or first post-graduate career opportunity.

Led by Jeannie Andresen, Director of Internship Development, and her team of Campus Recruiters, this interactive session will help students build a resume that makes an impact, provide helpful tips on navigating the interview, and learn how to make a favorable impression before, during and after the recruiting process.

It will also be a great chance for students to network with the internship leadership team of the Chicago office and have their recruiting questions answered.

This event is open to all college students free of charge but reservations are required. RSVP by email to Charli Kaminis at charli.kaminis@nm.com by Monday, March 20th.

Northwestern Mutual - Chicago is located at 1 N. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600 in downtown Chicago.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago-downtown.nm.com/

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).

