Client Focused Media and the BUZZ Media Group welcomes Events and Promotions Director
Leigha Ward has joined the companies and will manage events for the companies and all clients
Ward recently moved to Northeast Florida from her hometown of Tallahassee and currently lives in Ponte Vedra Beach. She served as the events and special projects manager at Rowland Publishing, Inc. in Tallahassee, where she planned and executed events for the company's four proprietary publications including Tallahassee Magazine, Emerald Coast Magazine, 850 – The Business Magazine and Northwest Florida Weddings Magazine. Ward was also an event coordinator for Florida State University and focused on events within the College of Social Work. Ward takes great pride in the numerous charitable events she has hosted and the FSU College of Social Works summer camp program for at-risk middle school students that she helped establish. The program allows underprivileged kids to work with college athletes, art students and others at the university.
Ward is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned her degree in hospitality management, integrated marketing and project management. She was a member of Access Tallahassee, the young professionals program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. Ward is a former competitive and school cheerleader and enjoys fitness, interior design, music and animals.
About Client Focused Media and BUZZ Media Group
Client Focused Media was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, event planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services and public relations to a variety of clients. BUZZ Media Group produces BUZZ TV, iwantabuzz.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. CFM and BUZZ Media are located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 and can be reached at (904) 232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.net and iwantabuzz.com.
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
