Esse Health Opens New Office in Shiloh, Illinois

ST. LOUIS
- March 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- Esse Health Internal Medicine physicians Dr. Laura Crandall and Dr. Erin Friedman, formerly at Esse Health Belleville Internal Medicine, have opened a new office to accommodate their growing healthcare practice. Esse Health Shiloh Internal Medicine is an 8,000 square foot state-of-the-
art medical office located at 1167 Fortune Blvd, Shiloh, IL. Dr. Crandall and Dr. Friedman are joined at the new office by Nurse Practitioner Gaylin Manion and Nurse Practitioner Cassandra Reaka. The office currently is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 618.207.6900.
Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention. Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2011 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure. With 40 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology, and urology. Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care. For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com
