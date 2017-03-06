Donald Trump Toilet Paper Now Live On Indiegogo-The Product That Predicted the 2016 Elections Result

Right before the elections, founder of Gagster Yaniv Graif noticed his Trump toilet paper rolls are outselling Hillary rolls 6-to-1. That's when he knew Trump is going to win and started working on a new full color version–Live now on Indiegogo.

-- Gagster presents one of the most groundbreaking gag gifts: the Donald Trump toilet paper. 3 ply toilet tissue with 200 sheets per roll, specially designed to make others laugh and have a great time. Gagster has launched a promising crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to support its production. * Do not mistake this for a gag campaign. This is a real product and is high qualityMade of a high-quality 3 ply toilet tissue with 200 sheets per roll and the face of Donald Trump printed on each and every sheet, in full color for the first time EVER!It is suitable for both Republicans and Democrats, the fans and not so fans of the newly elected President of the United States. LIKE A BOSS! The tissue is super soft and extra absorbent, proudly made in China, specially produced to satisfy even the most advanced needs.Yaniv Graif, the founder of Gagster explains how he predicted the presidential elections results using only toilet paper: "I was successfully selling black and white Trump toilet paper around the elections and predicted Trump's win when noticed Trump TP was outselling Hillary TP 6-to-1. If you want to surprise your friends, we have the perfect gag gift for it. Say no to boring, plain toilet paper rolls".Please check our Indiegogo campaign page for further information:Our hilarious video: https://youtu.be/DilHzccoznoMore images and video: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B6I9_Lyp1Sl4aFdIU0JzTFdTLUk