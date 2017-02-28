News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Design 446 receives 15 awards at the 14th Annual FAME Awards
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Pr1ma Corporation, K. Hovnanian® Homes, Pultegroup, Insite Engineering and Trident Environmental for a variety of awards including Best Logo, Best Brochure, Best Sales Office, Best Ad, Best Marketing Product/Giveaway, Best Billboard and two Community of the Year Grand Awards. "We are all extremely proud of this recognition and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446.
Through the years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions. Each business practice brings an unrivaled depth of experience and level of expertise to meet each client's individual needs. "We create experiences, build brands and inspire actions," said Villane.
Design 446's work has been featured in several design books and magazines through the years, and has also been nominated for a number of awards at the upcoming 2017 Sales and Marketing Awards Gala, presented by the New Jersey Builder's Association. This event, which will be held on April 6th, 2017 in Atlantic City, acknowledges excellence in the new home sales and marketing industry. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success," said Villane.
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit http://www.design446.com.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan
732-292-2400
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse