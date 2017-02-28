 
News By Tag
* Advertising
* Marketing
* PR
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manasquan
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28

Design 446 receives 15 awards at the 14th Annual FAME Awards

The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
 
 
The Design 446 team at the 14th Annual FAME Awards.
The Design 446 team at the 14th Annual FAME Awards.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Advertising
Marketing
PR

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
Manasquan - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Awards

MANASQUAN, N.J. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Design 446, a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ, was honored at the 14th Annual FAME Awards held at South Gate Manor in Freehold on March 2nd, 2017. The firm garnered 15 awards from the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey across an array of categories, including Best Associate Direct Mail Piece, Best Associate Ad and Best Associate Email Promotion.

Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Pr1ma Corporation, K. Hovnanian® Homes, Pultegroup, Insite Engineering and Trident Environmental for a variety of awards including Best Logo, Best Brochure, Best Sales Office, Best Ad, Best Marketing Product/Giveaway, Best Billboard and two Community of the Year Grand Awards. "We are all extremely proud of this recognition and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446.

Through the years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions. Each business practice brings an unrivaled depth of experience and level of expertise to meet each client's individual needs. "We create experiences, build brands and inspire actions," said Villane.

Design 446's work has been featured in several design books and magazines through the years, and has also been nominated for a number of awards at the upcoming 2017 Sales and Marketing Awards Gala, presented by the New Jersey Builder's Association. This event, which will be held on April 6th, 2017 in Atlantic City, acknowledges excellence in the new home sales and marketing industry. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success," said Villane.

About Design 446

Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit http://www.design446.com.

Media Contact
Laura Crossan
732-292-2400
***@design446.com
End
Source:
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Advertising, Marketing, PR
Industry:Advertising
Location:Manasquan - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share