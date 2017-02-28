News By Tag
Airstream Jets adds Embraer Legacy 450 to Jet Card Program
The Legacy 450 is Business Aviation's newest super-midsize business jet. Embraer has combined the latest cutting-edge technologies, such as fly-by-wire (FBW) systems, with luxury and value in the EMB-450 model. Standard cabin amenities include Wi-Fi, Power Outlets, Satellite Phone, Cabin Audio, HD Monitors with Blu-Ray Player, HD 3D JetMap, and a Heated Baggage Compartment.
With seating for up to 8 passengers and a range of 2,875 miles, the Legacy 450 model will be utilized for Airstream Jets' jet card program for both domestic and international flights.
"Airstream Jets' jet card customers will benefit from what the Legacy 450 offers in terms of comfort, performance, luxury and efficiency. Embraer's engineers have done a fantastic job designing this airplane. It's a new leader in its class." says Airstream Jets Founder & CEO, Peter Maestrales.
Airstream Jets' DISTANCE CARD™ features an innovative and 100% quantifiable cost model based on distance rather than time, a first for the private jet industry. Traditionally, jet card and fractional ownership programs base costs off flight time (hours) which is a variable metric in private aviation. As a result, hourly programs offer very little flexibility with aircraft size and are typically loaded with hidden fees and surcharges.
On the other hand, because the distance between two points constant there are no surprises with the DISTANCE CARD™. Each trip is billed according to the distance traveled, using a simple formula (Total Miles x Price-Per-Mile = Total Cost) which is based on a 'tiered price-per-mile system' where rates decrease as travel distance increases. Furthermore, because the DISTANCE CARD™ works like a debit card, customers enjoy the freedom to move between aircraft categories and choose the most appropriate aircraft size for their travel on a trip-by-trip basis.
With jet card packages starting at only $25k, the DISTANCE CARD™ is designed to take you farther than any other jet card program on the market.
To learn more about Airstream Jets' DISTANCE CARD™, visit http://airstreamjets.com/
About Airstream Jets
Airstream Jets (ASJ) is a 24hr On-Demand Air Charter & Jet Card company founded in 2008 with headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. With offices now in the United States and Australia, ASJ has worldwide aircraft resourcing power and is fast becoming a global leader in Business Aviation.
Airstream Jets is distinguished by the DISTANCE CARD™, an innovative jet card program designed to combine the convenience of Jet Cards and Fractional Ownership with the value and flexibility found only in On-Demand Charter.
Francesca Termini
1-561-826-7056
francesca@airstreamjets.com
