The Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Delegation Are Making History During Women's History Month

 
 
Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Delegation - Public Policy Day 2017
Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Delegation - Public Policy Day 2017
 
WASHINGTON - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Delegation kicked off Women's History Month by "Making History" at their 2nd annual Public Policy Day on Capitol Hill. Delegates attended congressional briefings with Iraqi War Veteran, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Congresswoman Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-Samoa).

The briefings were attended by a dozen congressional staffers including representation from Congressional Leader Nancy Pelosi's Office (D-CA). Congressional leaders and staffers joined the Delegation of 100 Military Millennial Women and ROTC Cadet Girls to show support, while informing them of some of the latest bills that will impact Women Veterans and Military Families. The briefings also included salutes to the Delegation's commitment to post-military civic engagement and their annual advocacy work on Capitol Hill.

The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation provided testimonies, case studies and actionable recommendations to their constituents and to congressional representatives of their respective states including: PA, DE, NJ, MD, VA, WV, OH, IL, FL, CA.  The focus of the Delegation's Public Policy and Lobby Day on Capitol Hill was to gain congressional support in: Strengthening America's Military Families; Expanding Support for Health and Wellness of Women Veterans; and Improving the Transition from Military Service back into civilian life.

"The 100 Members of The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation are engaged and empowered Military Women who are uniquely trained to serve as America's newest catalysts for positive social change in support of public policies that will improve the post-military lives of America's Women Veterans and Military Families," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation & National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! "Members of The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation are the New and Emerging Faces of Post-Military Civic Leadership In America."

Deborah Harmon-Pugh, a Military Spouse and Constitutional Law College Professor, established The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Institute (WCVLI) in 2015. The WVCLI is a one-year; post-military; civic engagement fellowship program.  Each year, The WVCLI engages 100+ Women Veterans & ROTC Cadet Girls in civic leadership and civic engagement programs – which includes its annual Public Policy & Lobby Day on Capitol Hill in collaboration with The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation.

For media inquiries, please contact Angel Livas: angel@dcmediaconnection.com or 202-930-3262.

Contact
Women Veterans ROCK!
Angel Livas
***@dcmediaconnection.com
End
Source:Women Veterans ROCK!
Email:***@dcmediaconnection.com Email Verified
