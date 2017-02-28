News By Tag
An Immersive Walkthrough Installation Taking Aim at Donald Trump and Political and Social Injustice
The experience seeks to present participants with a pathway to action in the face of social injustices and in that spirit, $10 from every ticket sale will go toward charities fostering equality and helping those marginalized in society today. At the point of sale, audience members will be given a list of charities to donate a portion of their ticket price toward ranging from Planned Parenthood to the International Refugee Assistance Project. Alternately, they can enter a charity of their choosing.
F I W W L H will run at MonkSpace located at 4414 W. 2nd Street in Los Angeles (Koreatown)on March 25th and 26th. Specific arrival instructions will be emailed to participants shortly after point of sale. This will be a journey audience members undertake alone and individual tickets will be made available every 5 minutes throughout performance hours.
Screenshot Productions would like to advise potential attendees that this is not a horror experience, however there will be physical contact and moments of complete darkness. Attendees will be required to sign a waiver before entering and should alert Screenshot Productions of any physical limitations or health-related concerns before attending.
Tickets for F I W W L H are available now at http://screenshotproductions-
Fear is What We Learned Here takes place between 12PM-4PM and 6PM-10PM on March 25th and 26th. Tickets are $50.
Website: www.screenshot.productions
Instagram: @screenshot.productions (https://www.instagram.com/
Twitter: @screenshotart (https://twitter.com/
Facebook: Screenshot Productions (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Nicholas Sherwin
***@gmail.com
