News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pineapple Flavor Aloe Vera Drink From Alovi Becomes A Must-Have For Wholesale Buyers
Alovi Aloe vera drink producer has introduced unique pineapple flavored Aloe vera juice that has generated heavy demand from wholesale buyers across the world. Alovi also manufactures Aloe vera drinks in other popular flavors like pomegranate, mango,
Presently available in 2 different sizes of 500ml bottles and 1500 ml bottles, this drink is the ultimate solution to improved health and energy making it an indispensable breakfast option. Rich in nutrition and low in calories, this drink has already created a soft spot with weight watchers the world over. As has been expressed by the think tank of Alovi Aloe vera drink producer (http://www.alovi.co.uk/
Alovi has always been very specific and very open about the usage of 100% organic raw material inputs for each of their products followed by the incorporation of eco friendly manufacturing practices. Topped with affordability in wholesale purchase, this company appears to have developed an unbeatable strategy to lead the market way into the distant future.
About Alovi:
Alovi is a leading Aloe vera drink producer based in the UK. The company manufactures high quality Aloe vera drinks in a variety of popular natural flavors that are in high demand all across the world.
For more information about Alovi and its products, one can visit www.alovi.co.uk
Contact:
Alovi
E-mail: service@aloevi.co.uk
Contact
Alovi
***@aloevi.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse