Berwick, PA Councilman Announces Run for U.S. Senate

-- Berwick, PA — At the "Spirit of America Rally" in Wilkes Barre on Saturday, Berwick Councilman Andrew Shecktor, 60, officially announced that he is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in the 2018 election effective March 1, 2017 in the hopes of ousting Senator Bob Casey, Jr. There are currently two other Republicans who have filed FEC reports – Rick Saccone, 59, and Paul Frederick Delong.This is Shecktor's first run for a statewide office, but he previously worked for U.S. Congressman Laurence Couglin and U.S. Congressman Jon Fox (13Congressional District, PA.), as well as several other elected state officials.Shecktor also ran a successful campaign for Delegate to the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump last year.Shecktor is a sales manager at a local business services company. He self-published the book "Centralia PA, Devils Fire" which has been a popular hit title at several local museums. He is married to Jean Marshman. They have five grown children: Kim Shecktor, Robyn Shecktor, Francine Shecktor, John Marshman and Chuck Marshman.