Sweden's Velvet Insane Releases New Album And Embarks On World Domination
Stockholm, Sweden's Velvet Insane have just announced the release of a self titled album which features both newer songs along with some remixes and re-recording of a few select older tracks.
Touring the world since 2014 Stockholm, Sweden's Velvet Insane has honed their craft to razor sharpness. The band's American representatives have just announced the release of a self titled album from the group and early listener response has been positive. The new record features both newer songs along with some remixes and re-recording of a few select older tracks that made Velvet Insane a legend back home and one of 2017's most highly anticipated touring rock bands abroad.
This new compilation appears on the independently owned Garden of Eden label and signals a new sonic direction for the Nordic rockers since the release of last year's "Break Out Of Eden" EP. The eponymously tagged collection contains ten tracks and features the radio single "High On Love". From rock anthems to heartfelt ballads Velvet Insane shares a mixed bag of music with their past and future fans on this long awaited new release.
A North American radio and press campaign has been launched to promote "Velvet Insane" and this latest offering is anticipated to not only hit regional radio charts throughout the USA and Canada but to also appear as well on national radio airplay charts as it steadily climbs to the top of broadcaster's playlists. Velvet Insane is currently available for interviews and appearances. Their press-kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media (just use the media contact information provided below). News, updates and more information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/
