Get Your High School Or College Graduation Into Full Swing With 40 New Designs From Basic Invite
Instantly customize your graduation announcement or invitation online to match your school colors.
These designs will all use Basic Invite's one of a kind card editor which allows the cards to be personalized with the Grad's color, font, and image choices. Real-time previews allow each change to been seen instantly in order to create an immediate digital proof. These digital proofs ensure that each order is printed just as it is seen on screen. Printed samples are also available and can be ordered in each paper type so that customers can see their actual invite printed to see print and paper quality.
As of 2017, Basic Invite will include the option of free recipient address printing. Recipients' addresses can be uploaded through the website via spreadsheet, manually via an online form, or through a pass along link that will allow recipients to add their own address to the user's address book. This service helps speed up the process of sending cards as the customer that takes advantage of the free service will receive envelopes that are stamp ready.
"High school and college graduations are just around the corner and such a big life moment needs to be celebrated. Here at Basic Invite, we feel like these 40 new designs allow each graduate to express themselves and their excitement for what comes next in their lives," said CMO Eric Mortensen.
All 40 new designs will be accompanied with a matching thank you card that can be customized online to match the invitation or announcement perfectly. Standard white envelopes will be included with the invites as well as the thank you cards. Basic Invite does offer over 40 different colors of envelopes that will be offered as well as an upgrade.
About Basic Invite
BasicInvite.com is an international company headquartered in Saint George, Utah. Basic Invite brings together unique and trendy stationery designs with state of the art technology to allow customers to create one of a kind custom designs. Thousands of professionally designed templates give each customer the perfect starting point for any style or taste. On top of graduation cards Basic Invite offers a full line of customizable wedding sets, wedding guest books, baby shower, bridal shower, birthday, Bar and Bat Mitzvah, as well as holiday cards.
