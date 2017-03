Lee & Associates Runs the Bases With 94,885 SF, $7 Million Industrial Sale

2021 E. Jones Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Media Contact

Matt DePinto

602-956-7777

***@leearizona.com Matt DePinto602-956-7777

End

-- A 94,885 SF industrial distribution property at 2021 E. Jones Ave., Phoenix, sold for $7,068,932 or $74.50 per SF to a national moving and storage company.Lee & Associates Principal Matt McDougall represented the building owners, Cohen Asset Management, Los Angeles, while Principal Steve Farrell represented the buyer, S&M Moving Systems, Phoenix. The company is one of the largest, full-service moving and storage companies in the U.S.Built in 1989, the distribution building features 28' to 32' clear height, 20 exterior dock doors, 1.5 acre storage yard/trailer parking, concrete truck court and heavy power. The building is centrally located just south of the I-17/ I-10 freeway interchange and close to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.MATT MCDOUGALL | PRINCIPAL602.474-9561;mmcdougall@leearizona.comSTEVE FARRELL | PRINCIPAL602.954-3746;sfarrell@leearizona.comFor more about Lee & Associates, please visit: http://www.lee- associates.com For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.