March 2017
Lee & Associates Runs the Bases With 94,885 SF, $7 Million Industrial Sale

 
 
2021 E. Jones Ave., Phoenix, AZ
2021 E. Jones Ave., Phoenix, AZ
PHOENIX - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- A 94,885 SF industrial distribution property at 2021 E. Jones Ave., Phoenix, sold for $7,068,932 or $74.50 per SF to a national moving and storage company.

Lee & Associates Principal Matt McDougall represented the building owners, Cohen Asset Management, Los Angeles, while Principal Steve Farrell represented the buyer, S&M Moving Systems, Phoenix. The company is one of the largest, full-service moving and storage companies in the U.S.

Built in 1989, the distribution building features 28' to 32' clear height, 20 exterior dock doors, 1.5 acre storage yard/trailer parking, concrete truck court and heavy power. The building is centrally located just south of the I-17/ I-10 freeway interchange and close to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

For more information:

MATT MCDOUGALL | PRINCIPAL

602.474-9561; mmcdougall@leearizona.com

STEVE FARRELL | PRINCIPAL

602.954-3746; sfarrell@leearizona.com

For more about Lee & Associates, please visit: http://www.lee-associates.com


About Us:

For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Media Contact
Matt DePinto
602-956-7777
***@leearizona.com
Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Industrial, Arizona
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Deals
