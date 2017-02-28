News By Tag
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Invites People To Play
Creamy Meets Chewy, Silky Meets Soft, Delightful Meets Delectable at World's Largest Natural Products Show
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is bringing snacking innovation to the prestigious natural products show with its mochi ice cream creations. Each 110-calorie mochi ice cream ball has sweet mochi on the outside and velvety ice cream on the inside, with everything made in-house at the brand's Los Angeles headquarters. Say "mmm" to flavors like Double Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip and Green Tea. Snackers can also tempt their fruity taste buds with the Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango flavors.
"My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is the future of snacking and we are standing at the forefront of a huge shift in the industry," said Russell Barnett, Chief Marketing Officer for My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "The masses were missing something great that was hand-held, really delicious and portion controlled. We are at Expo West for the industry to discover what consumers already know."
Since the brand's launch earlier this year, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream has quickly entered over 4,000 retail locations including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more as the ultimate go-to snack, ideal for any time of the day. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.comor connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream (https://www.instagram.com/
Natural Products Expo West will take place March 9-12 at the Anaheim Hilton & Marriott and the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com.
About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visitwww.mymomochi.com.
