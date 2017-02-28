Country(s)
B Michael Launches First Designer Ready to Wear Collection
Michael's lifestyle inspired designer ready to wear line was created with design insight from his coveted couture collection.
The line, priced competitively for the luxury designer ready to wear space, will be produced in New York.
Andrea Thurlow, a former pattern maker at Jasper Conran in London, joined the team as head pattern maker for the new designer ready to wear collection. Laura Hall, Operating Partner Marvin Traub Associates, a former division senior vice president at Burberry and later division president at Ralph Lauren, worked closely with B Michael on merchandising the new designer ready to wear collection.
B Michael said of the launch: "I realized I had an opportunity and almost responsibility to dress the women who have been asking me to design a ready to wear collection for years," says Michael about his aha moment.
"I feel very creatively stimulated,"
http://bmichaelamerica.com/
