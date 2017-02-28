B Michael Launches First Designer Ready to Wear Collection

Michael's lifestyle inspired designer ready to wear line was created with design insight from his coveted couture collection.

-- NEXT CHAPTER: B Michael is looking to claim a piece of the ready to wear retail luxury business widely spread pie. The American designer, who privately retails a namesake couture collection from his NYC atelier, has launched his first designer ready to wear collection, lifestyle inspired for autumn winter 2017 with design insight from his coveted couture collection. Unlike with his couture, B Michael will wholesale the new designer ready to wear collection with buyers; meetings are already underway with the help of Marvin Traub Associates.The line, priced competitively for the luxury designer ready to wear space, will be produced in New York.Andrea Thurlow, a former pattern maker at Jasper Conran in London, joined the team as head pattern maker for the new designer ready to wear collection. Laura Hall, Operating Partner Marvin Traub Associates, a former division senior vice president at Burberry and later division president at Ralph Lauren, worked closely with B Michael on merchandising the new designer ready to wear collection.B Michael said of the launch: "I realized I had an opportunity and almost responsibility to dress the women who have been asking me to design a ready to wear collection for years," says Michael about his aha moment."I feel very creatively stimulated,"he continued. "Ready to wear is the next challenge and what I feel I have been yearning to create for some time. It's as though I've hit the re-set button on my creative process and brand."