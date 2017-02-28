News By Tag
The Skin Catalyst, Atlanta Encourages Consumers to Meet the Expert at 2nd Anniversary Event
Institut' DERMed offers one on one skin coaching at The Skin Catalyst
On March 11h 2017, Atlanta Ga. residents will have the opportunity to talk with and learn from the skin care experts of Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare. A complimentary consultation will allow the client the opportunity to receive expert personalized attention. The event will focus on the five most common skin conditions and the proper treatment methods to rejuvenate the skin.
Each participant will receive a personalized skin evaluation, and an easy to follow personalized plan for toned, smooth, and radiant skin.Looking and feeling younger doesn't take years.The Skin Catalyst "Meet the Expert" event will send your skin back in time in less than an hour.
The Skin Catalyst will also launch Glo Minerals the day of the event and will have a makeup artist on hand to provide free color matching for everyone.
Receive 50% OFF Lightstem LED light therapy (20min session) the day of the event as well as 15% OFF all products (including Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare) in the entire store!
About The Skin Catalyst: Licensed Aesthetician and owner of the Skin Catalyst Spa http://www.skincatalyst.net, Katie Kilgore Hutchins loves her work. She enjoys the passion of clinical skincare and the changes she brings to her clients' skin. After receiving her education and license in the State of Georgia, Katies' skincare background includes continuing education courses in advanced clinical skincare techniques with Institut' DERMed College of Advanced Aesthetics. Katie's many years of experience in the Medical Spa environment were a great help to her when she opened her own Spa, the Skin Catalyst, two years ago. Bringing her knowledge of product ingredients and highly customized facial services to a broader range of Atlanta clientele, these personalized treatments are specific to all skin conditions, using the finest quality products to ensure maximum results.
The Skin Catalyst is located inside Beauty Maven at 484 Moreland Ave. NE. C-2
Atlanta GA 30307 Phone: (404) 580-5150
About Institut' DERMed: Institut' DERMed Clinical Skin Care http://www.idermed.com is one of the most respected names in the professional cosmetic beauty industry. Founder and Master Esthetician, Lyn Ross was an originator of the cosmeceutical product and treatment concept now widely dispensed in prestigious salon spas, medspas and physician's offices. The Institut' DERMed Clinical Skin Care product line uses only the finest most innovative ingredients and is formulated in the United States. We proudly offer our products exclusively through professional skin care centers, medical spas and luxury salon spas across the globe. IDCAA Certified skin care specialists are dedicated to helping you achieve your healthy aging skin care goals. Our active cosmeceutical skincare line covers the full spectrum of spa, clinical and medical ingredients offering a complete range of professional treatments with protocols. Each category is color coded to prescribe personalized product and treatment plans based on each person's skin analysis.
The Skin Catalyst and Institut DERMed
***@idermed.com
