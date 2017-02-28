Longtime Local Business Owner Financing Care for Four-Footed Friends

Media Contact

-- The co-owner of The Paper Place in Scottsdale, Nancy Silver recently established Two Pups Wellness Fund with the mission to provide financial aid for dogs and cats that are less fortunate to receive life-saving care, which she will more formally introduce in mid-March. The concept for the fund was created in memory of Silver's own two pups, Mr. P. and Miss Lacie, her faithful companions at home and the store for almost 17 years.Two Pups Wellness fund will work closely with shelters and animal rescues to identify cats and dogs in need of medical care that owners may not be able to afford. Needs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and then care will be coordinated and fully or partially financed by Two Pups Wellness Fund"When Miss Lacie's life was nearing the end five years ago, I spent a lot of my time at the veterinary hospital and met other families that could not afford the care their pets needed," explains Silver. "I lost Mr. P. a little more than a year ago, and he lived longer because of the care I was able to provide. I wanted to give that time to others."While Silver will oversee long term vision and fundraising for Two Pups, the fund will operate under the umbrella of the Arizona Community Foundation, which provides expertise in the management and distribution of funds. Silver is joined by Bip Haley who will serve as the funds executive director or "The Head of the Pack," handling day-to-day operations."Our long-term goal is to open a clinic to care for the needs of our four-footed friends, but right now we are just trying to provide financial support to get care to those pets in need," said Silver.Silver is planning to hold a series of smaller fundraising events on behalf of Two Pups Wellness Fund throughout the coming year. In addition to raising funds, she wants to raise awareness of their mission and services, and honor the legacy of Miss Lacie and Mr. P."Our affiliation with the Arizona Community Foundation will allow us to reach a wider audience and meet the health needs of four-footed friends who don't have a voice," said Haley.The website is currently under construction. To learn more about Two Pups Wellness Fund and donate visit the landing page twopups.org or contact them at (480) 490-7163.