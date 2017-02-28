 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* Animal wellness fund
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Longtime Local Business Owner Financing Care for Four-Footed Friends

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Non-profit
* Animal wellness fund

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Scottsdale - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Projects

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The co-owner of The Paper Place in Scottsdale, Nancy Silver recently established Two Pups Wellness Fund with the mission to provide financial aid for dogs and cats that are less fortunate to receive life-saving care, which she will more formally introduce in mid-March. The concept for the fund was created in memory of Silver's own two pups, Mr. P. and Miss Lacie, her faithful companions at home and the store for almost 17 years.

Two Pups Wellness fund will work closely with shelters and animal rescues to identify cats and dogs in need of medical care that owners may not be able to afford. Needs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and then care will be coordinated and fully or partially financed by Two Pups Wellness Fund

"When Miss Lacie's life was nearing the end five years ago, I spent a lot of my time at the veterinary hospital and met other families that could not afford the care their pets needed," explains Silver. "I lost Mr. P. a little more than a year ago, and he lived longer because of the care I was able to provide. I wanted to give that time to others."

While Silver will oversee long term vision and fundraising for Two Pups, the fund will operate under the umbrella of the Arizona Community Foundation, which provides expertise in the management and distribution of funds. Silver is joined by Bip Haley who will serve as the funds executive director or "The Head of the Pack," handling day-to-day operations.

"Our long-term goal is to open a clinic to care for the needs of our four-footed friends, but right now we are just trying to provide financial support to get care to those pets in need," said Silver.

Silver is planning to hold a series of smaller fundraising events on behalf of Two Pups Wellness Fund throughout the coming year. In addition to raising funds, she wants to raise awareness of their mission and services, and honor the legacy of Miss Lacie and Mr. P.

"Our affiliation with the Arizona Community Foundation will allow us to reach a wider audience and meet the health needs of four-footed friends who don't have a voice," said Haley.

The website is currently under construction. To learn more about Two Pups Wellness Fund and donate visit the landing page twopups.org or contact them at (480) 490-7163.

About Two Pups Wellness Fund:

Two Pups Wellness Fund aims to provide financial aid from the heart for the care and health of the four-footed friends who give us their hearts. The Fund is a memorial established by "The Pups Mom," Nancy Silver for her beloved pups, Miss Lacie and Mr. P. Two Pups Wellness Fund is a component fund of the Arizona Community Foundation (EIN 86-0348306).

Media Contact
Juliet Straker
602-549-7188
juliet@marketingworxpr.com
End
Source:Two Pups Wellness Fund
Email:***@marketingworxpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Non-profit, Animal wellness fund
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
marketingworx News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share