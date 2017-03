Gracepoint Homes Celebrates Grand Openings in Two Communities

Model Homes in Kingsley in Woodforest and The Point at Imperial in Sugar Land Now Open

--Gracepoint Homes (http://www.gracepointhomes.com/), the luxury and affordable luxury homebuilder, is actively building homes throughout greater Houston designed to meet the needs and desires of current homebuyers including location, size of home and finishes. The homebuilder is showcasing its craftsmanship in two, distinct new model homes opening this week– one in Kingsley in Woodforest in Montgomery and one in The Point at Imperial, part of the master-planned development for Imperial in the heart of old Sugar Land. Both communities are a Johnson Development Corporation master-planned community.Gracepoint Homes is celebrating the opening of the model home for the painted brick, cottage-styled design series crafted for the Kingsley neighborhood of Woodforest in Montgomery. The homes, priced from the $330,000's, offer elevations, floor plans and a price point to meet the demand of current homebuyers in the Houston area. There are six different home designs ( http://gracepointhomes.com/ kingsley%20in% 20woodforest/ ava... ) with floor plans ranging from 2,400 to 3,000 square feet with add-on options including choices of an additional bedroom, study, game room, and front and rear balconies. Architectural details unique to this series include painted brick, columns and railings, covered front and back porches, gable dormers and carriage-style garage doors. The featured model home – the Travis ( http://www.gracepointhomes.com/ kingsley-in- woodforest/ava... ) plan – is complete and ready to tour.Kingsley, ideally located near Fish Creek Thoroughfare across from the Woodforest Homefinder Lodge, provides homebuyers with easy access in and out of Woodforest. Gracepoint Homes also builds in the Sanderling and Grand Marion neighborhoods of Woodforest from the $400,000's to $1million.Gracepoint Homes is celebrating the grand opening of a two-story brownstone model at The Point at Imperial which is situated within the Imperial development in old Sugar Land. Gracepoint Homes is known for its unique and timeless architecture and designed these classic east-coast inspired homes to offer refined living for homebuyers seeking a turnkey, low-maintenance lifestyle. Starting at $460,000 and 2,400 square feet, the well-designed floor plans offer large porches and balconies, gracious living spaces with game room or study, en suite baths, bedrooms with large closets, a gourmet kitchen and dining area flowing into the main living space. An elevator can also be added in the home.The brownstones provide lake views and access to restaurants, retail and museums which are currently under development for the mixed-use community at the site of the former Imperial Sugar Company. The community is ideally located near U.S. Highway 90A and Highway 6.###Gracepoint Homes builds masterfully designed homes situated on properties to best capture surrounding vistas. World-class architects are behind the distinctive home designs offered by Gracepoint Homes with as much consideration given to energy efficiency as design aesthetics. Under the guidance of residential real estate veteran, Tom Cox, Jr., Gracepoint Homes is expanding rapidly in the Houston region and is developing parcels of land in coveted areas in addition to expanding its building program into established communities. For more information, visit www.gracepointhomes.com.