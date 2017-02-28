News By Tag
Gracepoint Homes Celebrates Grand Openings in Two Communities
Model Homes in Kingsley in Woodforest and The Point at Imperial in Sugar Land Now Open
Magnolia, Texas, March 6, 2017 - Gracepoint Homes (http://www.gracepointhomes.com/)
Kingsley in Woodforest
Gracepoint Homes is celebrating the opening of the model home for the painted brick, cottage-styled design series crafted for the Kingsley neighborhood of Woodforest in Montgomery. The homes, priced from the $330,000's, offer elevations, floor plans and a price point to meet the demand of current homebuyers in the Houston area. There are six different home designs (http://gracepointhomes.com/
Kingsley, ideally located near Fish Creek Thoroughfare across from the Woodforest Homefinder Lodge, provides homebuyers with easy access in and out of Woodforest. Gracepoint Homes also builds in the Sanderling and Grand Marion neighborhoods of Woodforest from the $400,000's to $1million.
The Point at Imperial
Gracepoint Homes is celebrating the grand opening of a two-story brownstone model at The Point at Imperial which is situated within the Imperial development in old Sugar Land. Gracepoint Homes is known for its unique and timeless architecture and designed these classic east-coast inspired homes to offer refined living for homebuyers seeking a turnkey, low-maintenance lifestyle. Starting at $460,000 and 2,400 square feet, the well-designed floor plans offer large porches and balconies, gracious living spaces with game room or study, en suite baths, bedrooms with large closets, a gourmet kitchen and dining area flowing into the main living space. An elevator can also be added in the home.
The brownstones provide lake views and access to restaurants, retail and museums which are currently under development for the mixed-use community at the site of the former Imperial Sugar Company. The community is ideally located near U.S. Highway 90A and Highway 6.
About Gracepoint Homes
Gracepoint Homes builds masterfully designed homes situated on properties to best capture surrounding vistas. World-class architects are behind the distinctive home designs offered by Gracepoint Homes with as much consideration given to energy efficiency as design aesthetics. Under the guidance of residential real estate veteran, Tom Cox, Jr., Gracepoint Homes is expanding rapidly in the Houston region and is developing parcels of land in coveted areas in addition to expanding its building program into established communities. For more information, visit www.gracepointhomes.com.
