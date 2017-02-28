News By Tag
Digital Defense, Inc. Lands Top spot on Cybersecurity 500
Industry's Top Scanning Engine in Vulnerability Management Propels Company to Number 16
"Being named a leading innovator along with other security frontrunners in the top 20 – like Cisco, FireEye, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Sophos, and Symantec – is a testament to our software developers, security analysts, and support personnel," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "We have long asserted that our team was among the best in the business and this, along with a flurry of recent awards and notoriety, further confirm that fact."
Digital Defense, Inc. has been getting a great deal of attention with its patented vulnerability scanning engine, recently called tops in the industry by Frost & Sullivan. The company has made a name for itself as a leading security Managed Service Provider (MSP) (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
Steve Morgan, founder and CEO at Cybersecurity Ventures, and editor-in-chief of the Cybersecurity 500, explained on the Cybersecurity 500 website, "We continuously look at thousands of companies for inclusion in the Cybersecurity 500, by soliciting feedback from CISOs, IT security practitioners and service providers, and researching hundreds of cybersecurity events and news sources that we follow. The Cybersecurity 500 does not rank companies by revenues, employees, or annual growth. They already know who the biggest vendors are. Instead, we give a nod to the hottest and most innovative companies."
About Digital Defense
Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe. This includes highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial, and retail, as well as those entrusted with sensitive data, such as law firms and energy companies. Digital Defense, Inc.'s unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. Digital Defense, Inc.'s security solutions are highly regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412;
All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Michael Becce
7327581100
***@mrb-pr.com
