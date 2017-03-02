Country(s)
German-American Startup HoloBuilder Is Shaking Up the Construction Industry
HoloBuilder Inc., the startup providing the leading cloud and mobile software for virtual reality capturing of construction sites, has just received an investment of $2.25 million in its first year. They also earned the Constructech 2017 Top Products award in the commercial category—a clear sign for the young company that they are heading in the right direction.
The German-American startup modernizes the way construction professionals document and manage their sites. People in the field can easily organize and share 360° views of their job site. "Over the last year, we've worked with many of the the most important general contractors to create the best reality capturing and management solution for the construction industry," said Mo Akbari, Founder, and CEO of HoloBuilder. "And the latest investment lets us work even closer with leading industry experts."
The recent investments from construction technology VC Brick & Mortar Ventures and the innovation-focused Tandem Capital are a testament to the platform's growing impact on the construction industry. The Constructech 2017 Top Products award places HoloBuilder among the most influential construction technology providers in the world, including Autodesk and Bentley Systems.
The unique feature set of HoloBuilder allows users to capture every step of the building progress in one single virtual project making documentation a lot leaner and thorough than it has ever been before. "HoloBuilder is one of the most efficient methods that we have in documenting as-built conditions throughout the life of the project," says Italo Cruz, Construction Technology Specialist at Rogers-O'Brien Construction, a Texas-based general contractor. "It is basically like having X-ray vision for your building."
The Constructech jury praised HoloBuilder for making collaboration easier while reducing costs for general contractors:
