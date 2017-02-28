News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Complimentary Lunch Workshop for *Kaiser Permanente employees
Topics Include:
How to minimize taxes and penalties during the retirement planning process.
Understanding IRA withdrawal penalties and regulations.
How to withdraw money from your 401(k) or IRA before age 59 ½.
Using a 72(t) schedule to supplement your retirement income.
Looking at Rule 415 limits when rolling over your pension lump sum.
How to put together a tax strategy that can potentially save you the most amount of money.
Visit us on the web at theretirementgroup.com
New York • Philadelphia • Washington DC • Boston • Tampa• St Louis Houston • San Antonio • Dallas • Chicago • San Francisco • Los Angeles
Securities offered through FSC Securities Corporation, member FINRA/ SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The Retirement Group, LLC. a registered investment advisor, FSC Securities Corporation are unaffiliated companies. Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction:
*This is a complimentary service is neither approved nor endorsed by * Kaoser Permanete. University of Phoenix is a trade name and resgistered trademark of the Apollo Education Group, Inc. Any use by Licensee to identify the event location is not intended to imply affiliation with sponsorship or endorsement of the event by The University of Phenix, Inc. or Apollo Education Group Inc.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse