Industry News





Complimentary Lunch Workshop for *Kaiser Permanente employees

 
OAKLAND, Calif. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Tuesday April 4th,2017 12PM. University of Phoenix Oakland 2100 Franklin St Oakland, CA 94612. Complimentary Lunch will be served. Call 800-900-5867 to reserve a spot for you and a guest!

Topics Include:

 How to minimize taxes and penalties during the retirement planning process.

 Understanding IRA withdrawal penalties and regulations.

 How to withdraw money from your 401(k) or IRA before age 59 ½.

 Using a 72(t) schedule to supplement your retirement income.

 Looking at Rule 415 limits when rolling over your pension lump sum.

 How to put together a tax strategy that can potentially save you the most amount of money.

Visit us on the web at theretirementgroup.com

New York • Philadelphia • Washington DC • Boston • Tampa• St Louis Houston • San Antonio • Dallas • Chicago • San Francisco • Los Angeles

Securities offered through FSC Securities Corporation, member FINRA/ SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The Retirement Group, LLC. a registered investment advisor, FSC Securities Corporation are unaffiliated companies. Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction: 10675 Sorrento Valley Rd #100, San Diego CA 92121

*This is a complimentary service is neither approved nor endorsed by * Kaoser Permanete. University of Phoenix is a trade name and resgistered trademark of the Apollo Education Group, Inc. Any use by Licensee to identify the event location is not intended to imply affiliation with sponsorship or endorsement of the event by The University of Phenix, Inc. or Apollo Education Group Inc.
The Retirement Group, LLC News
