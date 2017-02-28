News By Tag
Host families wanted -International Exchange students
The exchange students arrive from their home country shortly before school begins and return at the end of the school year or semester. Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his or her own personal spending money and expects to bear his or her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.
The students are well screened and qualified by ASSE. Families may select the youngster of their choice from extensive student applications, family photos and biographical essays.
To become a host family or find out more about ASSE and its programs, please call Sue 1-732-515-8203 or 1-800-677-2773 (tel:1-800-677-
Sue Nelson 732-515-8203
***@asse.com
