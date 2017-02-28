 
March 2017





Host families wanted -International Exchange students

 
March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is seeking local host families for boys and girls from a variety of countries around the world. These students are 15 to 18 years of age, and are coming to this area for the upcoming high school year or semester.  These personable and academically select exchange students have good English, are bright, curious and anxious to learn about the USA by living as part of your family, attending high school and sharing their own culture and language with you.

The exchange students arrive from their home country shortly before school begins and return at the end of the school year or semester.  Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his or her own personal spending money and expects to bear his or her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.

The students are well screened and qualified by ASSE.  Families may select the youngster of their choice from extensive student applications, family photos and biographical essays.

To become a host family or find out more about ASSE and its programs, please call Sue 1-732-515-8203 or 1-800-677-2773 (tel:1-800-677-2773).   Or visit us at www.asse.com.  There are hundreds of students to choose from, so call - and begin the process of selecting your new son or daughter today.

