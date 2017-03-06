Mopar® Turns 80 & Gary Mathews Motors Brings The Celebration To You

Save Thousands With Special Dealership Pricing - See How Others Have Been Saving $1000 Instantly...... "The Deals Are Always Better" @ Gary Mathews Motors... On The River In Clarksville...

Owner, Gary Mathews

-- Are you ready to celebrate one of the most famous brands in automobile history? No? Well, it's time to change your mind and JOIN the PARTY that lasts for a WHOLE ENTIRE YEAR - Do NOT MISS OUT on the RIDE OF YOUR LIFE - MOPAR turns 80 and we are CELEBRATING like it's 1937 @ GARY MATHEWS MOTORS, FIAT - CHRYSLER - JEEP - DODGE - RAM -The Mopar brand was born on Aug. 1, 1937, as a contraction of the words "Motor Parts". First introduced as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has since transformed to encompass total service, parts and customer care for FCA vehicle owners around the globe.Throughout 2017, the Mopar brand will mark its 80th year with a large slate of initiatives, including limited-edition anniversary vehicles, 80th anniversary-themed service, parts and customer-care offers, special merchandise, events, celebrations and much more.The year-long celebration kicked off at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Befitting the brand's global expansion, media and industry leaders from around the world had the opportunity to experience the start of the Mopar brand's yearlong birthday party and to view the 80th anniversary-themed Mopar Garage at the auto show's display.For 80 years, Mopar has been the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA brands, but it had much humbler beginnings. After its introduction in 1937, the Mopar brand quickly became known for more than just antifreeze. The brand made a name for itself in the muscle-car era of the 1960s, cementing a legacy on the streets and at the dragstrip that by decade's end would have owners referring to their vehicles as "Mopar" cars.Over the last decade, Mopar has pushed the needle to transform into a global service, parts and customer-care brand for all FCA vehicle owners.Starting in 2008, the Mopar Express Lane service was introduced at dealerships to offer customers fast oil changes and more. Today this service has grown to include more than 1,000 Express Lanes open in the United States; and more than 1,750 available in more than 20 countries around the world.In the last decade, Mopar has blazed a trail with a number of industry firsts, including:• Vehicle-information apps: first to introduce smartphone vehicle-information applications.• In-vehicle wireless charging: enabled customers to charge their phones by setting it on one of the wireless charging home or in-vehicle charging pads.• wiADVISOR: first to provide factory-connected tablet technology in service lanes at dealerships which instantly provided a customer profile, vehicle service history and factory-required maintenance information.• Electronic Vehicle Tracking System: first to market with a new interactive vehicle tracking device that sends the owner a text when the vehicle is driven too fast or too slow• Wi-Fi: first to offer customers the ability to make their vehicle a wireless hot spot."The Mopar brand holds an unparalleled place in the automotive world, possessing name recognition, scope of service and passionate enthusiasts unmatched by any other service and parts organization in the industry," Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar),