Lupus and the Blood- Educational Teleconference

-- Certified rheumatologist and long-time LSI supporter, Dr. Zineb Aouhab, will answer questions after the presentation:Find out these answers and many others during this engaging, informative teleconference."Lupus and the Blood" is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required.To register for the conference, contact the LSI at (312) 542-0002, email info@lupusil.org, or go to http://www.lupusil.org/educational-teleconference-lupus--the-blood.html. Registered participants will receive a toll free call-in number to dial into the conference.Presentation and Q&A by Zineb Aouhab, MD, RhMSUSEvery day, an estimated 1.5 million Americans struggle with the often debilitating and disabling health effects of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to virtually every organ system in the body.Lupus can be fatal, is difficult to diagnose, has no cure and few treatments are available. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women and minorities are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease, however; anyone at any age can get the disease. Knowing the signs and symptoms of lupus is key to early diagnosis. Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002.The Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI), formed in 1973, is the Midwest's leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus.The LSI is the only organization committed to assisting lupus patients and their families cope with this often devastating disease. By supporting the LSI, you are actively improving lives for lupus patients in Illinois.For more information about lupus or the Lupus Society of Illinois contact Mary Dollear, Vice President, at (312) 542-0002.