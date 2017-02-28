 
News By Tag
* Lupus Health Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28

Lupus and the Blood- Educational Teleconference

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Lupus Health Event

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Certified rheumatologist and long-time LSI supporter, Dr. Zineb Aouhab, will answer questions after the presentation: What are the blood tests necessary to diagnose lupus? What is anemia and how do I know if I have it? Find out these answers and many others during this engaging, informative teleconference.

"Lupus and the Blood" is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required.

To register for the conference, contact the LSI at (312) 542-0002, email info@lupusil.org, or go to http://www.lupusil.org/educational-teleconference-lupus--the-blood.html. Registered participants will receive a toll free call-in number to dial into the conference.

What:          "Lupus and the Blood"

         Presentation and Q&A by Zineb Aouhab, MD, RhMSUS

Where:          Telephone; dial-in number provided upon registration

When:          Thursday, March 9, 2017

         6:30-7:30pm

About Lupus:

Every day, an estimated 1.5 million Americans struggle with the often debilitating and disabling health effects of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to virtually every organ system in the body.

Lupus can be fatal, is difficult to diagnose, has no cure and few treatments are available.  Ninety percent of people with lupus are women and minorities are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease, however; anyone at any age can get the disease.  Knowing the signs and symptoms of lupus is key to early diagnosis.  Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002.

About the LSI

The Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI), formed in 1973, is the Midwest's leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus.

The LSI is the only organization committed to assisting lupus patients and their families cope with this often devastating disease.  By supporting the LSI, you are actively improving lives for lupus patients in Illinois.

For more information about lupus or the Lupus Society of Illinois contact Mary Dollear, Vice President, at (312) 542-0002.

Media Contact
Lupus Society of Illinois
taurean@lupusil.org
End
Source:
Email:***@lupusil.org Email Verified
Tags:Lupus Health Event
Industry:Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lupus Society of Illinois News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share