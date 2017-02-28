News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lupus and the Blood- Educational Teleconference
"Lupus and the Blood" is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required.
To register for the conference, contact the LSI at (312) 542-0002, email info@lupusil.org, or go to http://www.lupusil.org/
What: "Lupus and the Blood"
Presentation and Q&A by Zineb Aouhab, MD, RhMSUS
Where: Telephone;
When: Thursday, March 9, 2017
6:30-7:
About Lupus:
Every day, an estimated 1.5 million Americans struggle with the often debilitating and disabling health effects of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to virtually every organ system in the body.
Lupus can be fatal, is difficult to diagnose, has no cure and few treatments are available. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women and minorities are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease, however; anyone at any age can get the disease. Knowing the signs and symptoms of lupus is key to early diagnosis. Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002.
About the LSI
The Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI), formed in 1973, is the Midwest's leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus.
The LSI is the only organization committed to assisting lupus patients and their families cope with this often devastating disease. By supporting the LSI, you are actively improving lives for lupus patients in Illinois.
For more information about lupus or the Lupus Society of Illinois contact Mary Dollear, Vice President, at (312) 542-0002.
Media Contact
Lupus Society of Illinois
taurean@lupusil.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse