News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CC Miles Releases Video for Love At Last Sight - First Single Off FROM MY ROOM
CC Miles releases Love At Last Sight, the first single off of CC's new EP "From My Room" available on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and all other major retailers!
From My Room, the latest album of original music by CC Miles, is available now on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and all major retailers. CC Miles, the 15-year-old singer/songwriter currently touring the Greater Philadelphia region, has been hard at work writing songs, recording new music and entertaining audiences throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
New songs featured on From My Room include: Love at Last Sight, Lovesick Fool, Teach Me How to Dance, Last Time I'll Say Goodbye and The Good Things. CC's first album, 9th Street, included original songs Living With Memories, Break the Rules, Guess What, A Guitar and a Dream and Let's Forget.
Who is CC Miles?
CC Miles is a recording artist, a songwriter, and a performer. CC wakes and within minutes is usually at her piano or has her guitar in hand. It isn't practice to her, it is simply what she is. Her inspiration for her originals songs comes from observing life. When she sees a story unfold it sparks her to write and tell the story through her next song.
CC is far from your average teen. Incredibly focused on her professional goals, ambitions and passions, she has diligently honed her craft as a recording artist for more than half of her life - so long she cannot remember the very start of her love of singing, creating emotion-packed lyrics and performing before crowds large and small. Every bit as engaging and memorable as the songs she creates, CC's has ambitious personal goals to build a life in music. Her inspiration is from her friends, family and herself.
See the VIDEO for Love At Last Sight now!
See video! https://www.youtube.com/
Visit http://www.ccmilesmusic.com/
Read about CC Miles in the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and SJ Magazine. In the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey or New York Region and planning a non-profit, corporate or large-scale event, book CC Miles at http://www.ccmilesmusic.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse