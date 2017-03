Sydney's Closet to Hold Casting Call for Plus-Size Models

St. Louis, Mo.-based dress designer seeking curvy models for photo shoots

-- Sydney's Closet, designer and manufacturer of plus-size special occasion dresses, will hold its first-ever open casting call for full-figured women ages 16 to 26. The online search – to discover fresh faces to model homecoming and prom dresses – begins Mon., March 6 and runs through Sun., March 19."If you've got great curves, then we have the chance for you to pursue your dream of being a plus-size model," said Phyllis Brasch Librach, head designer and president of Sydney's Closet. "No experience is necessary."To apply, fill out the online application at https://sydneyscloset.com/pages/casting-call. Deadline for applications is Sun., March 19 at midnight.Select applicants will be called in late March for an interview at the company's headquarters located at 11840 Dorsett Rd. in Maryland Heights, Mo."This is an opportunity to glam it up in front of the camera wearing fabulous evening dresses while a professional photographer captures your great curves," Librach said.Librach and her husband, Mathew, run the family business. Their daughter, Michelle Rosenfield, manages wholesale accounts. The company sells its fashions to more than 250 retailers across the United States and around the world including Canada, Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.About Sydney's ClosetLibrach, a former journalist, traded deadlines for hemlines in 2003 to launch Sydney's Closet after she failed to find a prom dress for her curvy daughter. Today the company designs and manufactures wedding, prom, evening and cocktail dresses just for plus-size women and teens. The eponymous prom and bridal collections are sold online and in fine stores worldwide.In 2013, Sydney's Closet expanded its merchandise offerings with the launch of Michelle Bridal ( http://www.michelle- bridal.com ) and Tease Prom. These collections cater to modern plus-size brides and trendy plus-size teens. Michelle Bridal gowns and Tease Prom dresses are available only in upscale bridal salons and select dress shops and boutiques in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.