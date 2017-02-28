 
News By Tag
* Plus Size Apparel
* Full-figured Women
* Homecoming Dresses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Sydney's Closet to Hold Casting Call for Plus-Size Models

St. Louis, Mo.-based dress designer seeking curvy models for photo shoots
 
 
Sydney's Closet Phyllis Brasch Librach and Michelle Rosenfield
Sydney's Closet Phyllis Brasch Librach and Michelle Rosenfield
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Plus Size Apparel
Full-figured Women
Homecoming Dresses

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sydney's Closet, designer and manufacturer of plus-size special occasion dresses, will hold its first-ever open casting call for full-figured women ages 16 to 26.  The online search – to discover fresh faces to model homecoming and prom dresses – begins Mon., March 6 and runs through Sun., March 19.

"If you've got great curves, then we have the chance for you to pursue your dream of being a plus-size model," said Phyllis Brasch Librach, head designer and president of Sydney's Closet.  "No experience is necessary."

To apply, fill out the online application at https://sydneyscloset.com/pages/casting-call.  Deadline for applications is Sun., March 19 at midnight.

Select applicants will be called in late March for an interview at the company's headquarters located at 11840 Dorsett Rd. in Maryland Heights, Mo.

"This is an opportunity to glam it up in front of the camera wearing fabulous evening dresses while a professional photographer captures your great curves," Librach said.

Librach and her husband, Mathew, run the family business.  Their daughter, Michelle Rosenfield, manages wholesale accounts.  The company sells its fashions to more than 250 retailers across the United States and around the world including Canada, Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

About Sydney's Closet

Librach, a former journalist, traded deadlines for hemlines in 2003 to launch Sydney's Closet after she failed to find a prom dress for her curvy daughter.  Today the company designs and manufactures wedding, prom, evening and cocktail dresses just for plus-size women and teens.  The eponymous prom and bridal collections are sold online and in fine stores worldwide.

In 2013, Sydney's Closet expanded its merchandise offerings with the launch of Michelle Bridal (http://www.michelle-bridal.com) and Tease Prom. These collections cater to modern plus-size brides and trendy plus-size teens.  Michelle Bridal gowns and Tease Prom dresses are available only in upscale bridal salons and select dress shops and boutiques in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Contact
Michelle Rosenfield
***@sydneyscloset.com
End
Source:Sydney's Closet
Email:***@sydneyscloset.com
Tags:Plus Size Apparel, Full-figured Women, Homecoming Dresses
Industry:Fashion
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share