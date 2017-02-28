 
Industry News





Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep Announces Kids vs. Contractors Soccer Match

 
 
Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep
Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep
 
DALLAS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep (http://www.cristoreydallas.org/), an innovative, private high school located in the Pleasant Grove area of Southeast Dallas, will host a Kids vs. Contractors soccer match on Friday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Called "Back the Smack," the match between students and contractors was conceived when Hill & Wilkinson contractors building the school's $10-million academic center began offering not-so-subtle skills advice during after-school soccer practices. Not to be underestimated, the soccer teams threw down the gauntlet and challenged contractors to "Back the Smack" on the field.

The competition will be a community wide event, attended by students, parents, faculty and fans and will include a pre-game barbecue to kickoff Spring Break.

Since opening in 2015, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep (http://www.cristoreydallas.org/)  has become an integral part of the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, offering students of limited resources the opportunity to gain a college prep education while working one day a week at top businesses including The Dallas Morning News, AT&T, Hunt Oil, CBRE and others. The school/work model allows students to earn 63% of their tuition. The school's investment in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood is mirrored by the community's ongoing support of Cristo Rey Dallas students.

About Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep
Located in Pleasant Grove, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep provides economically disadvantaged students of all faiths with a Catholic college preparatory education enabling them to become men and women of purposeandservice. Through a rigorous curriculum, integrated with a hands-on professional work experience, students graduate ready to succeed in college and in life. Cristo Rey

Dallas College Prep is endorsed by the School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND). To learn more about Cristo Rey Dallas, visit http://www.cristoreydallas.org.
Source:Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep
