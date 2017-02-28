News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep Announces Kids vs. Contractors Soccer Match
Called "Back the Smack," the match between students and contractors was conceived when Hill & Wilkinson contractors building the school's $10-million academic center began offering not-so-subtle skills advice during after-school soccer practices. Not to be underestimated, the soccer teams threw down the gauntlet and challenged contractors to "Back the Smack" on the field.
The competition will be a community wide event, attended by students, parents, faculty and fans and will include a pre-game barbecue to kickoff Spring Break.
Since opening in 2015, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep (http://www.cristoreydallas.org/)
About Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep
Located in Pleasant Grove, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep provides economically disadvantaged students of all faiths with a Catholic college preparatory education enabling them to become men and women of purposeandservice. Through a rigorous curriculum, integrated with a hands-on professional work experience, students graduate ready to succeed in college and in life. Cristo Rey
Dallas College Prep is endorsed by the School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND). To learn more about Cristo Rey Dallas, visit http://www.cristoreydallas.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse