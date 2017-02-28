 
Black History Month Bookfair Supports Children's Book Project

Hosted by Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute
 
 
Author Bukola Oriola
Author Bukola Oriola
ST. PAUL, Minn. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Planting People Growing Justice Institute (PPGJ) is currently working on a children's book project entitled: Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire. PPGJ hosted a Black History Month Bookfair at the Roseville Barnes & Noble on Saturday, February 11th.

The event had two purposes. First, get people familiar with children's books written by black authors. Second, raise money and awareness for our children's book project.

The main event was a storytelling time with six local authors who read their favorite children's books to the audience. Bukola Oriola, D'Narius Lewis, Ernest Comer III, Daphne Brown, Dr. Yvette Pye, and Professor Shannon Gibney were the featured authors.

ABOUT MAKING A DIFFERENCE: THE STORY OF MISS FREEDOM FIGHTER, ESQUIRE
The book, Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire, will support youth in developing their leadership skills and making a difference in the world around them. Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is launching this new book project in order to promote literacy, cultural awareness, and leadership development.

Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire will hand deliver 1,000 books to schools across the globe.With each visit, she will inspire young people to discover the leader within through the pursuit of academic excellence and the unveiling of each student's limitless potential. http://artikatyner.com/miss-freedom-fighter-esq/

