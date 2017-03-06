News By Tag
What is GBC or Global Business Coalition?
Established in 2012, the Global Business Coalition (formerly known as the B20 Coalition), operates as a worldwide platform of exchanges between national business communities, and aims at building consensus and developing common positions on issues critical for enterprises.
GBC brings together leading independent business associations from the major world economies and advocates on behalf of more than 6.8 million small, medium and large companies.
GBC Members
Argentina - UIA: President, Adrian Kaufmann Brea
Australia - Ai Group: CEO, Innes Willox
Brazil - CNI: President, Robson Braga De Andrade
Canada - CCC: President and CEO, The Hn Perrin Beatty
Europe - BE: President, Emma Marcegaglia
France - MEDEF: President, Pierre Gattaz
Germany - BDI: President, Dieter Kempf
India - CII: President, Naushad Forbes
Italy - CONFINDUSTRIA:
South Africa - BUSA: CEO, KhanyisileKweyama
South Korea - FKI: Chairman, Chang-soo Huh
Spain - CEOE: President, Juan Rosell
Turkey - TUSIAD: President, ErolBilecik
United Kingdom - CBI: President, Paul Drechsler
United States - USCC: President and CEO, Thomas J. Donohue
GBC Presidency
BDI, represented by Mr. Dieter Kempf, took over the Presidency of GBC on June 02, 2016, from CCC, which had held the post since October 2013.
