What is GBC or Global Business Coalition?

 
 
Global Business Coalition
Global Business Coalition
 
March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- GBC: A Coalition of Leading Business Associations

Established in 2012, the Global Business Coalition (formerly known as the B20 Coalition), operates as a worldwide platform of exchanges between national business communities, and aims at building consensus and developing common positions on issues critical for enterprises.

GBC brings together leading independent business associations from the major world economies and advocates on behalf of more than 6.8 million small, medium and large companies.

GBC Members

Argentina - UIA: President, Adrian Kaufmann Brea

Australia - Ai Group: CEO, Innes Willox

Brazil - CNI: President, Robson Braga De Andrade

Canada - CCC: President and CEO, The Hn Perrin Beatty

Europe - BE: President, Emma Marcegaglia

France - MEDEF: President, Pierre Gattaz

Germany - BDI: President, Dieter Kempf

India - CII: President, Naushad Forbes

Italy - CONFINDUSTRIA: President, Vincenzo Boccia

South Africa - BUSA: CEO, KhanyisileKweyama

South Korea - FKI: Chairman, Chang-soo Huh

Spain - CEOE: President, Juan Rosell

Turkey - TUSIAD: President, ErolBilecik

United Kingdom - CBI: President, Paul Drechsler

United States - USCC: President and CEO, Thomas J. Donohue

GBC Presidency

BDI, represented by Mr. Dieter Kempf, took over the Presidency of GBC on June 02, 2016, from CCC, which had held the post since October 2013.

Follow & Connect with GBC

Twitter - https://twitter.com/GB_Coalition
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Global-Business-Coalition-888490987918792/
Website: www.globalbusinesscoalition.org

Contact
55, avenue Bosquet
75007 Paris
***@globalbusinesscoalition.org
