What is GBC or Global Business Coalition?

--Established in 2012, the Global Business Coalition (formerly known as the B20 Coalition), operates as a worldwide platform of exchanges between national business communities, and aims at building consensus and developing common positions on issues critical for enterprises.GBC brings together leading independent business associations from the major world economies and advocates on behalf of more than 6.8 million small, medium and large companies.Argentina - UIA: President, Adrian Kaufmann BreaAustralia - Ai Group: CEO, Innes WilloxBrazil - CNI: President, Robson Braga De AndradeCanada - CCC: President and CEO, The Hn Perrin BeattyEurope - BE: President, Emma MarcegagliaFrance - MEDEF: President, Pierre GattazGermany - BDI: President, Dieter KempfIndia - CII: President, Naushad ForbesItaly - CONFINDUSTRIA:President, Vincenzo BocciaSouth Africa - BUSA: CEO, KhanyisileKweyamaSouth Korea - FKI: Chairman, Chang-soo HuhSpain - CEOE: President, Juan RosellTurkey - TUSIAD: President, ErolBilecikUnited Kingdom - CBI: President, Paul DrechslerUnited States - USCC: President and CEO, Thomas J. DonohueBDI, represented by Mr. Dieter Kempf, took over the Presidency of GBC on June 02, 2016, from CCC, which had held the post since October 2013.https://www.facebook.com/Global-Business-Coalition-888490987918792/