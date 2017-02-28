News By Tag
Endur ID to Exhibit at the Border Security Expo
. Please join us at the Annual Border Security Expo from April 11-12th 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
About Us: Endur ID was founded in 2003. We entered into the Patient Identification Market with the goal to manufacture and distribute the finest hospital Identification Wristbands and Media available. In 2012 we entered the Inmate Identification Market
Endur ID offers wristbands that are durable, easy to use, and easy to wear and are produced using standard desktop printers. We have also developed our relationships with our partners so we can also offer the finest software and hardware products as well — delivering the most comprehensive solution on the market.
Please visit: http://endurid.com for more information.
Richard Bacon
***@endurid.com
