Industry News





Endur ID to Exhibit at the Border Security Expo

. Please join us at the Annual Border Security Expo from April 11-12th 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
 
HAMPTON, N.H. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Endur ID to Exhibit at the Border Security Expo.  Please join us at the Annual Border Security Expo from April 11-12th 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.  Endur ID will be presenting our full line of inmate identification solutions.  This includes our Secur Max Durable wristbands, Secur Loc clasps, and our IDMX Identification software.  New to our product line is our easy to use Secur Max Tracker inmate tracking software.  This scanner based technology allows for the tracking of In/Out recordings, attendance and even evacuation control.  Endur ID wristbands are easily produced with a basic laser printer, allowing for bar coding, color picture and alerts on a water proof tear resistant band.

About Us: Endur ID was founded in 2003. We entered into the Patient Identification Market with the goal to manufacture and distribute the finest hospital Identification Wristbands and Media available. In 2012 we entered the Inmate Identification Market

Endur ID offers wristbands that are durable, easy to use, and easy to wear and are produced using standard desktop printers. We have also developed our relationships with our partners so we can also offer the finest software and hardware products as well — delivering the most comprehensive solution on the market.

Please visit: http://endurid.com for more information.

Contact
Richard Bacon
***@endurid.com
End
Source:Endur ID
Email:***@endurid.com
Tags:Border Security, Secur Max Durable wristbands, Inmate Identification
Industry:Security
Location:Hampton - New Hampshire - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
