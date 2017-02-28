News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HipHop Showcase Bridging the Gap Between the Midwest and the South
In 2015, Hip Hop legend Charlie Baltimore brought artists belonging to her record label B.M.B Records. Artist, Breezy was one performer that stood out with her engaging set and captivating lyrics. After that performance, fans were able to see Breezy regularly on hit T.V show Empire as well as the New Edition bipic on BET. Breezy was able to reach millions and gain a huge fan base, becoming a hip hop sensation in just two years. The 2017 edition of the Midwest Monsters Sound Stage will feature some young, budding artists as well. Fans can expect to see performances from Ugly God, BBOD from Love and Hip Hop, Phor from Black Ink Chicago, Safaree and more. SXSW showcase attendees will also be able to get a first hand look at newartists, who will soon be national sensations, like Tulsa Oklahoma's own, Apehouse.
The SXSW showcase will be hosted by Def Jam's own Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor. Big Heff is a legend in the music marketing industry. Heff has had a hand in breaking artists for decades, from Bone Thugs & Harmony to MGK. The DJ coalition , The Nerve Dj's will be in the building as well, showing off their skills and bringing the DJ network all artists need to break thier records. This show, like other Midwest Monsters Showcases, will provide a platform for undiscovered artists to show the world their talent, in the most organic way possible.
For more information on the showcase registration process or to get a media pass, please visit http://starmusicmedia.com/
Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse