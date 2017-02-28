 
HipHop Showcase Bridging the Gap Between the Midwest and the South

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Midwest Monsters Sound Stage is back for it's 2017 installment during SXSW. Sponsored by The Nerve DJs and Star Music Media, the showcases will be taking place at The Dirty Dog Bar on 6th street in Austin Texas on March 16th and 17th. The Midwest Monsters Sound Stage has been known to be the pivitol performance opportunity for many unknown artists.

In 2015, Hip Hop legend Charlie Baltimore brought artists belonging to her record label B.M.B Records.  Artist, Breezy was one performer that stood out with her engaging set and captivating lyrics.  After that performance, fans were able to see Breezy regularly on hit T.V show Empire as well as the New Edition bipic on BET.  Breezy was able to reach millions and gain a huge fan base, becoming a hip hop sensation in just two years. The 2017 edition of the Midwest Monsters Sound Stage will feature some young, budding artists as well. Fans can expect to see performances from Ugly God, BBOD from Love and Hip Hop, Phor from Black Ink Chicago, Safaree and more.  SXSW showcase attendees will also be able to get a first hand look at newartists, who will soon be national sensations, like Tulsa Oklahoma's own, Apehouse.

The SXSW showcase will be hosted by Def Jam's own Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor.  Big Heff is a legend in the music marketing industry.  Heff has had a hand in breaking artists for decades, from Bone Thugs & Harmony to MGK.  The DJ coalition , The Nerve Dj's will be in the building as well, showing off their skills and bringing the DJ network all artists need to break thier records.  This show, like other Midwest Monsters Showcases, will provide a platform for undiscovered artists to show the world their talent, in the most organic way possible.

For more information on the showcase registration process or to get a media pass, please visit http://starmusicmedia.com/

